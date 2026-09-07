Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Claims He Wasn't Credited for 50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries

Nearly one year after the release of documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry says he feels slighted on the business side by the project’s executive producer, 50 Cent. Curry appeared in the Netflix documentary about Diddy, who’s currently serving time at Fort Dix on two counts of violating the Mann Act. Over the weekend, 50 Cent won a Creative Arts Emmy for the episode “Blink Again” in the category of Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. Curry believes he should’ve also been credited.

"So when we first did this documentary, I was supposed to get a production credit. And so that's why I put the documentary together the way that I did. I gave them a lot of talent," Curry claimed. The rapper also recounted that 50 Cent announced that proceeds from the project would go towards victims of sexual assault, although Curry hasn't seen proof. "I still was waiting, patiently trying to see what this was all about, what this was all for," he said. "Nothing really ever came about. So I was like, 'Hold up, this right here is worse than any deal I could [sign]. You talk about a deal with Puff, this is the worst deal than the worst deal."