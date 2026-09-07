Music

Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Claims He Wasn't Credited for 50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries

The former Bad Boy Records artist called the documentary "the worse deal" he's been involved with.

Mark Curry, Bad Boy artist during "P. Diddy & The Bad Boy Family...The Saga Continues" CD Release Party Sponsored By PlayStation 2 at Tao Club in New York, New York, United States.
L. Busacca/WireImage

Nearly one year after the release of documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry says he feels slighted on the business side by the project’s executive producer, 50 Cent.

Curry appeared in the Netflix documentary about Diddy, who’s currently serving time at Fort Dix on two counts of violating the Mann Act. Over the weekend, 50 Cent won a Creative Arts Emmy for the episode “Blink Again” in the category of Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. Curry believes he should’ve also been credited.

"So when we first did this documentary, I was supposed to get a production credit. And so that's why I put the documentary together the way that I did. I gave them a lot of talent," Curry claimed.

The rapper also recounted that 50 Cent announced that proceeds from the project would go towards victims of sexual assault, although Curry hasn't seen proof. "I still was waiting, patiently trying to see what this was all about, what this was all for," he said. "Nothing really ever came about. So I was like, 'Hold up, this right here is worse than any deal I could [sign]. You talk about a deal with Puff, this is the worst deal than the worst deal."

Curry also shared his frustration with seeing 50 Cent win an Emmy off of "the pain of other people's story," although the entertainment mogul allegedly hasn't helped those who are "the actual victims."

"I tried several times several different ways to do other kind of business with 50," Curry said, adding, "Every angle that i tried was almost like I'm asking them so they was like, 'We don't stand by this documentary that you're pitching.'"

"So I'm sitting back and I'm watching all of this stuff transpiring…I didn't want to say anything," Curry added. "I still have so many other angles and so many other things that I'm working on that I'm not going to let [50 Cent] be the person that's responsible for my success. So I'm still pushing for my success."

Also appearing in the documentary were other artists formerly signed to Bad Boy Records, along with past acquaintances of Diddy, like the label’s co-founder Kirk Burrows, who alleges that the disgraced music executive threatened him with a baseball bat to sign over his 25 percent stake in Bad Boy.

The Reckoning was a Netflix hit, debuting at No. 1 on the platform with 21.8 million viewers in its first week, per Variety.

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