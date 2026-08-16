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Charlamagne Asks Why Drake Chose Pinkchyu in 20-v-1: 'Why Are You Barking at the Hot Topic Chick?'

“Stuff like that just reminds me of how white Drake is," the radio personality said.

Charlamagne Tha God and Drake
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network)/(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Charlamagne Tha God is questioning Drake’s selection in women after he barked at goth streamer Pinkchyu during a livestreamed 20-v-1 speed dating event.

During a new episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne brought up the viral moment of Drizzy barking at Pinkchyu—and questioned why she won the competition in the first place.

“Stuff like that just reminds me of how white Drake is,” Charlamagne said around the 11-minute, 35-second mark in the video below. “Like, why are you attracted to that girl? Why are you barking at the Hot Topic chick?”

Charlamagne continued, “I ain’t never seen someone get bricked up over Wednesday Addams.”

Even though he Drizzy hell for his choice, Charlamagne defended him for doing the 20-v-1, which saw the rapper speed date 20 women, including Lena the Plug.

“I think that the backlash for this was kind of stupid,” Charlamagne said.

Shop exclusive Drake merch, including vinyl, CDs, and more on Complex.

During the event, Drake told Pinkchyu he’d do anything she asked him to, which prompted her to request that he bark. The rapper let off several “arfs” in rapid succession.

Drizzy ultimately picked the streamer to win the whole event and offered to buy her anything she wanted. Her request? A house for her mom. He agreed, and Pinkchyu later confirmed that all she has to do is send the rapper a home listing, and he’ll make the purchase.

Drake isn’t the only musician who wants to get with Pinkchyu, though. According to her, there’s another “massive” musician who reached out and showed that they’re willing to bark for her, too.

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