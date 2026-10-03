Azealia Banks Thinks Drake's 'Sexiest Trait' Is Him Being 'So Jewish'

Azealia Banks has shared her opinion on what she thinks the sexiest thing about Drake is. On Friday (October 2), the "212" rapper took to X to repost Drizzy's response to being dubbed a "professional trick" by R&B singer Victoria Monét. Drake refuted the label, describing himself as someone who wants women to enjoy being invested in.

"There’s a return on investment in your soul for doing things for people who you feel deserve it," the five-time Grammy winner wrote in the comment section of a Level Up Hip Hop repost of Monét's interview. "It's self awareness that you have been blessed with an obscene amount of money and joy is the emotion that excites you the most."

He continued: "So once you have experienced enough joy from material things for yourself sometimes the only way is to see the joy on faces after unexpected gestures for others." Banks chimed in on the dialog with a repost, writing that being "so Jewish" was Drake's "sexiest quality." While the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, is an African-American who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, is white and of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

Drake, who had a bar mitzvah upon turning 13 years old, held a re-bar mitzvah-themed birthday party for his 31st, and poked fun at the celebration during his Saturday Night Live debut in 2011.