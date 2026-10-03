Music

Azealia Banks Thinks Drake's 'Sexiest Trait' Is Him Being 'So Jewish'

The outspoken "212" hitmaker has gushed about Drizzy's classy response to being called a "professional trick."

(L-R) Azealia Banks and Drake.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Key Takeaways

  • Azealia Banks called Drake being "so Jewish" his “sexiest quality” after reposting his response to Victoria Monét dubbing him a "professional trick."
  • Drake rejected Monét's label, saying he finds joy in using his wealth to make unexpected gestures for people he believes deserve them.
  • Drake has Ashkenazi Jewish heritage through his mother, had a bar mitzvah at 13, and later celebrated his 31st birthday with a re-bar mitzvah theme.

Azealia Banks has shared her opinion on what she thinks the sexiest thing about Drake is.

On Friday (October 2), the "212" rapper took to X to repost Drizzy's response to being dubbed a "professional trick" by R&B singer Victoria Monét. Drake refuted the label, describing himself as someone who wants women to enjoy being invested in.

"There’s a return on investment in your soul for doing things for people who you feel deserve it," the five-time Grammy winner wrote in the comment section of a Level Up Hip Hop repost of Monét's interview. "It's self awareness that you have been blessed with an obscene amount of money and joy is the emotion that excites you the most."

He continued: "So once you have experienced enough joy from material things for yourself sometimes the only way is to see the joy on faces after unexpected gestures for others."

Banks chimed in on the dialog with a repost, writing that being "so Jewish" was Drake's "sexiest quality." While the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, is an African-American who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, is white and of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

Drake, who had a bar mitzvah upon turning 13 years old, held a re-bar mitzvah-themed birthday party for his 31st, and poked fun at the celebration during his Saturday Night Live debut in 2011.

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