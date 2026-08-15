Wiz Khalifa Reacts to Drake Barking for Pinkchyu During 20 v. 1, Jokes He Would've Done the Same

Wiz Khalifa doesn't see what all the fuss is about over Drake barking for a woman during his viral 20-v-1 dating stream.

The Taylor Gang rapper recently reacted to the viral clip of Drake barking for Pinkchyu during his dating show and said he would have played along. "Chat, why they going crazy about Drake barking like a dog?" Wiz asked before pulling up the footage during his livestream. "I ain't see it yet. I'm about to look it up. I gotta watch." After seeing Drake let out a bark and a small whimper, Wiz laughed off the criticism that followed the moment. "He whimpered a little bit," he said. "No, he didn't lose all his aura. It's not that bad. That's funny."

Wiz then questioned why viewers expected Drake to suddenly take the situation seriously in the middle of a dating show built around entertainment.

"I don't know what you guys expect from these people, man," he said. "Like, what the fuck do you expect? You want him to be like, 'Oh, fuck no, I ain't barking for you, girl?'" As for whether Wiz would have followed the same instructions, there was no hesitation. "Would I bark in that situation? Fuck yeah." Drake's barking moment came during his Aug. 8 livestream on Kick, where he participated in a 20-v-1 dating show hosted by NELK's Kyle Forgeard. During his one-on-one conversation with Pinkchyu, a cosplay creator and OnlyFans streamer whose real name is Lin Lamar, she asked Drake if he would bark for her. Drake obliged without hesitation. Pinkchyu ultimately made it to the final round alongside Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas. When given the opportunity to request a prize from Drake, she asked him to buy a house for her retired mother.