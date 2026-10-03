Chris Brown Fan Account BreezyRelated Announces They Are Shutting Down After 12 Years

Key Takeaways
- BreezyRelated announced on Saturday that it will shut down on January 4, 2027, ending a 12-year run.
- The account, which started in 2014, thanked Team Breezy for their “memories” and “support.”
- The two-time Grammy winner is currently headlining The R&B Tour with Usher.
BreezyRelated, one of the most dedicated Chris Brown fan pages on social media, has announced its forthcoming shutdown.
On Saturday (Oct. 3), the fan page announced that it would cease operations on January 4, 2027 after over a decade.
"After 12 unforgettable years, BreezyRelated will come to an end on January 4, 2027," the post reads. "Thank you, Team Breezy, for being part of our journey since 2014. Forever grateful for the memories and your support. Forever BreezyRelated."
The page did not share specifics behind discontinuing its run, which comes amid Brown’s co-headlining R&B Tour with Usher. The trek began in June and will continue until December, with two final shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
This past week, Brown reached a $9.5 million settlement with his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, over a 2020 dog attack at his Tarzana home. After Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton ruled that the $12.9 million a jury had granted Avila was excessive, Avila formally accepted the lesser award.
In late September, Brown responded to an Instagram post by Andscape senior writer David Dennis Jr., questioning his assertion that he’s an abuser despite his lengthy history of domestic violence and assault allegations.
"Hey brother: can you show me where I’m actively abusing women to this day. NOT ALLEGEDLY, NOT I HEARD. CRIMINALITY IS PUBLIC INFORMATION WHEN YOU ARE CONVICTED OF SOMETHING!” the singer commented.