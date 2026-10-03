Chris Brown Fan Account BreezyRelated Announces They Are Shutting Down After 12 Years

BreezyRelated, one of the most dedicated Chris Brown fan pages on social media, has announced its forthcoming shutdown.

On Saturday (Oct. 3), the fan page announced that it would cease operations on January 4, 2027 after over a decade.

"After 12 unforgettable years, BreezyRelated will come to an end on January 4, 2027," the post reads. "Thank you, Team Breezy, for being part of our journey since 2014. Forever grateful for the memories and your support. Forever BreezyRelated."