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Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Went Too Far When She Tossed Away Her Wedding Ring During Drake Date

During the 20-v-1 dating stream on Kick, Lena the Plug tossed away her wedding ring and presented the rapper with a 'hall pass' signed by her husband.

Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

Adult video star Lena the Plug appeared on Drake’s recent 20-v-1 dating stream on Kick, and her husband, Adam22, thinks she took things too far when she tossed away her wedding ring and presented the rapper with a “hall pass” signed by her husband.

In an interview with TMZ, the No Jumper founder was asked how he feels about his wife appearing on Drizzy’s stream, where she made it to the final three contestants but ultimately lost out to self-described “goth baddie” Pinkchyu.

“She told me a couple of things, like, we discussed the permission slip beforehand,” he explained. “So that was not a surprise. But then, when she threw the ring, I don’t know. I really did feel something for a moment there, like, damn. You really had to take a dump on our relationship right there?”

Adam22, who has been married to Lena since 2023 and first started dating her in 2017, didn’t seem too happy about his wife’s improvised moment, which sparked a lot of reactions on social media. However, he’s not holding it against her.

“We had to have a conversation about that, but ultimately, that’s my baby,” he said. “I love her, even if I felt like she went a little over the line with that move. … I bought that ring back when money was a little bit harder to come by, you know? So it means a lot to me. I get that she wanted to have her viral moment, and it worked. … There was a little bit there, where I was like, ‘You owe me a threesome or two after that one.’”

He added that he and his wife have “rules” in place for when she’s shooting pornographic content with male talent, but suggested that it might be a little different for him if she were to pursue anything with Drake off-camera.

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