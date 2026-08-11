Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Went Too Far When She Tossed Away Her Wedding Ring During Drake Date

Adult video star Lena the Plug appeared on Drake’s recent 20-v-1 dating stream on Kick, and her husband, Adam22, thinks she took things too far when she tossed away her wedding ring and presented the rapper with a “hall pass” signed by her husband. In an interview with TMZ, the No Jumper founder was asked how he feels about his wife appearing on Drizzy’s stream, where she made it to the final three contestants but ultimately lost out to self-described “goth baddie” Pinkchyu. “She told me a couple of things, like, we discussed the permission slip beforehand,” he explained. “So that was not a surprise. But then, when she threw the ring, I don’t know. I really did feel something for a moment there, like, damn. You really had to take a dump on our relationship right there?”

Adam22, who has been married to Lena since 2023 and first started dating her in 2017, didn’t seem too happy about his wife’s improvised moment, which sparked a lot of reactions on social media. However, he’s not holding it against her.