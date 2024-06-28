Will Smith Sees 'Adversity' as a 'Gift' in New "You Can Make It" Track: 'They Tried to Bleed Will Smith'

Will Smith is urging anyone going through a difficult period in their life to "embrace the journey" in his new song "You Can Make It," out today.

Assisted by Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir, the latter of which should be familiar to longtime Ye listeners from the Jesus Is King era, Big Will begins the new track in an inspirational mindset by appealing directly to the listener to not give up amid their struggles. This continues into the second verse, where Smith posits that a more difficult journey means a greater reward ("The harder the fall, the higher you soar") before shifting into a more personal perspective.

"Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith," he raps in a line that’s certain to be linked to the can-we-please-stop-talking-about-it Oscars slaptroversy. From there, the recent Bad Boys: Ride or Die star reframes "adversity" as a "gift" that helped him reach new heights.