Will Smith Performs "Men in Black" During J Balvin’s Coachella Set, Then Uses Neuralyzer on Audience

The original Men in Black, the soundtrack for which also featured Nas and Destiny’s Child, among others, is approaching its 30th anniversary in 2027. The Steven Spielberg-produced megahit arrived as part of an absolutely flabbergasting box office run for Smith.

In 1995, he and Martin Lawrence led the first Bad Boys to over $141 million at the global box office, with Smith’s $817 million juggernaut Independence Day arriving one year later. This was followed in 1997 by Men in Black, which bagged a worldwide haul of over $589 million and spawned a franchise that most recently enlisted Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson for Men in Black: International.

"Men in Black," the song, notably features vocals from Cheryl "Coko" Gamble of SWV. While some have speculated about the reasoning behind her not being featured in the song's ubiquitous music video, Coko herself has said that she wanted to take part but wasn't able to do so due to label concerns at the time.