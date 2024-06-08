Will Smith Surprises Moviegoers During 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Opening Weekend: 'It's a Ritual I Have'

Will Smith surprised moviegoers this week by attending a screening of his and Martin Lawrence's new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
On Saturday, the actor hopped on social media to document a surprise appearance he made Friday night at a Cinemark theater in Los Angeles. According to Will, attending a screening of his own film is a "ritual" he's enjoyed over the course of his career.
"We're in Baldwin Hills. We're about to go in the theater," Smith shared in the below clip. "It's a ritual I have, when I have a movie come out. On Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday, I like going to the theaters."
From there, the clip features Smith asking fans what they thought of the film while the crowd exited the theater, which produced many shocked reactions from moviegoers.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die hit theaters on Friday. The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, following 1995's first film 2003's Bad Boys II, and 2020's Bad Boys for Life, the latest edition finds the buddy cop duo is attempting to clear up the name of their deceased Captain Conrad Howard.
Each Bad Boys installment has performed better at the box office than its predecessor. Following 1995's Bad Boys, which grossed $141,407,024 at the worldwide, Bad Boys II took home $273,271,982 and 2020's Bad Boys for Life grossed $424,471,663. The latest film is already off to a solid start at the box office with $21.6 million from 3,885 locations across Friday and preview screenings.