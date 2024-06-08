Will Smith Surprises Moviegoers During 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Opening Weekend: 'It's a Ritual I Have'

Will Smith surprised moviegoers this week by attending a screening of his and Martin Lawrence's new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

On Saturday, the actor hopped on social media to document a surprise appearance he made Friday night at a Cinemark theater in Los Angeles. According to Will, attending a screening of his own film is a "ritual" he's enjoyed over the course of his career.

"We're in Baldwin Hills. We're about to go in the theater," Smith shared in the below clip. "It's a ritual I have, when I have a movie come out. On Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday, I like going to the theaters."

From there, the clip features Smith asking fans what they thought of the film while the crowd exited the theater, which produced many shocked reactions from moviegoers.