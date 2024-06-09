‘Bad Boys 4’ Revives Struggling Box Office With Huge $56 Million Debut

Will Smith lives to fight another day.

Thanks to a huge $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is officially the actor's first major hit since he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

According to Deadline, the film, which sees Smith once again join forces with Martin Lawrence, surpassed its expected $40 and $50 million projections for what becomes the biggest R-rated opening since Oppenheimer was released last summer. The film comes at a time when the domestic box office seems to be in peril, thanks in large part to Furiosa absolutey bombing upon its release last month.

It also marks the sixth-highest domestic opening of Smith's illustrious career, and his 18th No. 1 opening as a lead. The film was also a massive hit overseas, making $104.6 million internationally. Shot on a budget of $100 million, the success of the fourth installment in the popular franchise proves that audiences still have an appetite for Smith, despite the controversies that have plagued his offscreen life in recent years.