Channing Tatum Claims ’21 Jump Street’ and 'Men In Black' Potential Crossover Film Was ‘Best Script’ He’s Ever Read

Channing Tatum has claimed a script for a third 21 Jump Street movie involving the Men in Black film series is the best he's ever read.

In a conversation with Comicbook.com , Tatum revealed he got his hands on a script for a potential third movie in the 21 Jump Street film series. According to the actor, the script was for a potential crossover between 21 Jump Street and Men in Black titled MIB 23.

"There is a project that was written, and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie," he said. "It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done."