Channing Tatum Claims ’21 Jump Street’ and 'Men In Black' Potential Crossover Film Was ‘Best Script’ He’s Ever Read

Channing Tatum has claimed a script for a third 21 Jump Street movie involving the Men in Black film series is the best he's ever read.
In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Tatum revealed he got his hands on a script for a potential third movie in the 21 Jump Street film series. According to the actor, the script was for a potential crossover between 21 Jump Street and Men in Black titled MIB 23.
"There is a project that was written, and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie," he said. "It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done."
He added, "You know what, I'm going to put some good juju out there and I'm going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again."
Back in 2014, Time reported the film would focus on Tatum and Jonah Hill being the new recruits at the popular extraterrestrial government agency. Hill stated the script was "clean and rad and powerful" but the film was never made. MIB veterans Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones weren't tied to the potential crossover.
Tatum and Hill both starred in 21 Jump Street which was released in 2012 and the 2014 sequel 22 Jump Street. The film series is an adaption of the hit late '80s Fox TV series 21 Jump Street which starred Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson, Peter DeLuise, and more.