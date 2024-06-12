Rob Schneider Is Still Deeply Offended by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock, Calls Actor a 'Liar' and a 'Fraud'

It’s safe to say that Rob Schneider and Will Smith aren’t friends.

On a recent episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Schneider went on a rant about the Bad Boys 4 actor, calling him a “liar” and “utter fraud,” and not actually the nice guy that he’s believed to be.

"Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an asshole," Schneider said of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022 where Smith slapped Chris Rock.

“It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian, who’s literally the best comedian of our generation," Schneider said. "You wouldn’t have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors.”