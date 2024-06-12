Rob Schneider Is Still Deeply Offended by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock, Calls Actor a 'Liar' and a 'Fraud'

It’s safe to say that Rob Schneider and Will Smith aren’t friends.
On a recent episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Schneider went on a rant about the Bad Boys 4 actor, calling him a “liar” and “utter fraud,” and not actually the nice guy that he’s believed to be.
"Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an asshole," Schneider said of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022 where Smith slapped Chris Rock.
“It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian, who’s literally the best comedian of our generation," Schneider said. "You wouldn’t have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors.”
While Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years following the incident, Schneider thinks he deserves a more rigid punishment.
“Will is a douchebag,” Schneider added. “The thing is that’s how politically correct the Academy is. That they were so cowardly because if I would have done that, they would have been hauled off to prison.”
He then explained that he thinks the organization was “worried about being racist or whatever." He continued, “The point is, violence is what it is. And whether the color of your skin or your religion, it doesn’t matter if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there."
Schneider’s comments come after Stephen A. Smith told viewers that though he “will never stop being a Will Smith fan” and will "in all likelihood" see Will and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, it might still be tough.
“I’m just saying a lot of folks ain’t get over that. A lot of folks find it hard to just go to the movies to watch you. I’m one of those people."
The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise had a momentous opening weekend, garnering $100 million at the global box office.