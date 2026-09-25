Music

Remy Ma Mentions Nicki Minaj on New 'Alimony' EP: 'Even That B*tch Told Y'all I Got a Pen'

According to Remy Ma, the six-song EP is designed to "feel like a conversation between women."

Split image: Left, Remy Ma performing on stage; right, Nicki Minaj in a black dress and plaid jacket on a red carpet.
Images via Getty/Roy Rochlin/Power 105.1/iHeartRadio & Getty/Rob Kim/Cantor Fitzgerald

Remy Ma has a lot to say, and she’s saying it on wax.

Friday (Sept. 25), the two-time Grammy nominee rolled out a new EP, aptly titled Alimony. In a statement shared with Complex, the Bronx-born Terror Squad alum detailed the core inspiration behind the six-track project.

“I wanted this project to feel like a conversation between women,” Ma said. “We’ve all had those moments where you call your girls, look at yourself in the mirror, and say, ‘Girl, what are we doing?’ Sometimes you laugh, sometimes you learn, but you keep moving. Music has always been a place where I can express myself, and right now I’m really enjoying creating again. I want women to hear this, have fun with it, and see a little bit of themselves in it.”

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In recent months, Ma has continued to find herself mentioned in headlines largely focused on her estranged husband Papoose. The two are currently in the midst of a decidedly public divorce.

“My fans have been with me through every chapter, and I wanted them in the room for this one,” Ma added when detailing her mindset going into Alimony sessions. “For the past few years, there have been so many conversations about me, and so many people telling my story. I didn’t feel like I needed to answer everything. I wanted to put that energy into the music. Now I’m ready to let the music speak and experience this next chapter with the people who have continued to support me.”

As Alimony hit streaming, fans were quick to zero in on opening track “Rem The Pen,” which includes mentions of her peers, Nicki Minaj included. While Ma says she rocks with Cardi B and Lil’ Kim, among others, things are more complicated when it comes to Nicki.

“Me and Nicki will probably never speak again, but even that bitch told y’all I got a pen,” she raps.

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj, to be clear, certainly have history.

In conjunction with Alimony’s streaming release, Ma also rolled out the official video for “Why I Get Married?” featuring KeKe Wyatt. Catch that below.

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