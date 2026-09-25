Music

MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Reportedly Get Married in Traditional Muslim Ceremony

An image of the pair sharing their first kiss as newlyweds while dressed in all-white garb has begun doing the rounds.

(L-R) Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Cymbiotika

Key Takeaways

  • MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher reportedly married in a traditional Muslim ceremony, according to The Shade Room, nearly seven years after the couple first got together.
  • Ari Fletcher appeared to confirm the news in an Instagram carousel dedicated to Moneybagg’s 35th birthday.
  • The couple began dating in 2019, briefly split in January 2021, and reconciled the following year.

MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have reportedly tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony.

On Wednesday (September 23), The Shade Room reported that the couple had gotten married and shared an image of the two sharing their first kiss as newlyweds while dressed in all-white garb.

Fletcher, who shares an 8-year-old son with her ex-boyfriend, G Herbo, appeared to confirm the news in an Instagram carousel celebrating Moneybagg’s birthday.

"In every lifetime, I'd find you. Happy birthday my love," she wrote, closing the caption with balloon and heart-hands emojis.

Fletcher and Money, who began dating in 2019, briefly split in early 2021 over MoneyBagg's infidelity, then reunited the following year.

The Memphis rapper later shared how he managed to reconcile with Fletcher in a 2023 episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

"I had never been in no real relationship before. That's a big transition, so of course, you know I made some mistakes. [Ari] ain't take that well," he said. "But I kept it G though like, 'You know I did that. I'm sorry, baby. I made mistakes that was then.' I really come from a pure place when I say that. I apologized, and I just wanted to work through it and get through it, and she with it and she helping me work through it."

In the same year, Fletcher claimed that she and Moneybagg had gotten married two years before, but the influencer later confirmed their engagement outright during this year’s BET Awards weekend. Ari told The Shade Room that she was "nervous" about the nuptials, expressing that she felt “grown as hell.”

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