Robert Pattinson's Best Performances, Ranked

There was a point during this summer when the collective timeline appeared to realize that Robert Pattinson had been doing the damn thing for a while. Unsurprisingly, it happened the same day A24 dropped the first taste of his latest film, Primetime, where he perfectly portrays a “loosely-based” version of To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. Quickly, folks remembered that it only took one line from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to make Pattinson’s performance go viral.
When you start to examine his filmography, you realize that he made a lot of deliberate choices post-Twilight. There was a time when Pattinson was only remembered as the face on Team Edward tees, but he wisely dared to be different. Instead of taking a track that would have made him the face of multiple franchises, he’s only The Batman, while still exploring everything from the Safdie brothers’ early A24 gem Good Time to Robert Eggers’ black-and-white opus The Lighthouse to embodying (a version of) Chris Hansen.
Why don’t you have a seat (hah) and check out our ranking of Robert Pattinson’s best performances. when
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The Rover (2014)
Director: David Michôd
Role: Reynolds
One of Pattinson’s first films after the completion of The Twilight Saga found him playing Reynolds, a man stuck in the Australian outback, the accomplice for a cold, violent man, Eric (Guy Pearce). Their performances more than make up for the film’s faults, with Pattinson in particular giving a performance that hinted at the brilliance throughout his post-Twilight career. Much of that comes from how he can escape into a role; the beauty is in how deeply he can mask himself within the character, making him virtually unrecognizable. Amazing example of Pattinson’s work in action.
Mickey 17 (2025)
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Role: Mickey Barnes
This Bong Joon Ho joint allowed Pattinson to spread his wings a bit, portraying an Expendable—or a person who is hired to do dangerous jobs that, when they prove fatal, are replaced by a clone—on a space mission. While seen as a disappointing follow-up to Parasite, Pattinson’s character Mikey ambitiously waltzes into so many calamities, with laughs ranging from hilarious to frightening to horrifying and Pattinson diving in as deep as he needs to. A little heavy on the message, but proof that there’s never too much Robert Pattinson in a film.
High Life (2018)
Director: Claire Denis
Role: Monte
A more brooding tale, High Life finds prisoners serving death sentences on a mission to a black hole. Pattinson’s Monte is thrown into an art-house flip of the more positive, big-idea space films of late, like Nolan’s Interstellar; this is the harsher, colder side of space, where unforgiving authority figures use humans as their test subjects in cruel experiments that will be lost in space. That’s the realm Monte has to cope within, and the arc Pattinson brings him on is one to watch, if you can handle it.
Tenet (2020)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Role: Neil
Nolan’s Bond plays with time, throwing people (and vehicles) ass over tea kettle in forward and reverse motion. Pattinson’s Neil is the willing assistant, always down to help The Protagonist complete their complex mission. (No pun intended.) The key to Pattinson’s performance is that it always feels like he knows everything that’s going on. Once we understand everything from Neil’s point of view, it opens up a whole world of possibilities, including who Neil might be within the story.
The Odyssey (2026)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Role: Antonius
Though it was the “beggars” line that went viral, it was his overall performance that won viewers over. Pattison’s Antonius is a snake lying in wait, hoping to pounce on Penelope whenever the time is right (and willing to live fat in her house while doing so). He never gets his hands dirty; one of the film’s more hilarious moments comes later, when Antonius directs his men not only to gather all the weapons, but to use them to attack, looking like a twisted orchestra conductor. Dude sucks, but his portrayal is so hilarious that you can’t take your eyes off him.
The Drama (2026)
Director: Kristoffer Borgli
Role: Charlie Thompson
Starring opposite Zendaya as a soon-to-be-married man who learns a relationship-changing secret about his soon-to-be wife, Pattinson’s Charlie goes through all of the stages of emotion. He’s a man who wants to appear like everything is fine while the fire he’s trying to contain consumes him from the inside. The Drama spends a lot of time on Charlie’s descent, too: his pained attempts at smiling for photographs, his frightened reactions at the drop of a dime. Charlie is going through it, and not handling it well is part of what makes this so hilarious (and cringe-inducing).
The Batman (2022)
Director: Matt Reeves
Role: Bruce Wayne / Batman
For some, Pattinson’s Caped Crusader is more definitive than most depictions, which may mean that they love the brooding, detective aspect of Batman and less Bruce Wayne. Which is dope, because you get the angsty rage and frustration with the state of the world that fuels Batman’s darker side. Pattinson does a great job channeling that fury when it’s time for Batman to fight evildoers, showing the effects of an individual allowing their dark side to consume them in the name of good. There’s a reason we’re so hype for The Batman: Part II.
The Lighthouse (2019)
Director: Robert Eggers
Role: Ephraim Winslow / Thomas Howard
Let’s keep it a buck: when you’re one of two principal cast members in a Robert Eggers film, and you’re working with Willem Dafoe, you kinda have to step it up, and Pattinson did. His Winslow/Howard is a bit of a liar, and in a situation he doesn’t really rock with, so we see him trying to undermine his higher-up while trying to understand what the hell is going on on that island. Pattinson fully captures that predicament in his face, his voice, and his hurried mannerisms. Ephraim Winslow is a man trying to escape, falling into the last place on Earth he can run from. The Lighthouse is Pattinson acting out the descent into madness.
Primetime (2026)
Director: Lance Oppenehim
Role: Chris Hansen
We all knew what this was gonna do when we saw that first trailer; Pattinson had Hansen’s TV persona down pat. Hansen’s very matter-of-fact approach, down to reciting the filthiest lines in a chat log to the person sitting in front of him; Pattinson walks, talks, and commands a room like Hansen did in his To Catch a Predator heyday. Not gonna say that’s why Hansen has been going in on Primetime in the press, but for all of that evidence we have on Hansen in this role, Pattinson completely clears.
Good Time (2017)
Director: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie
Role: Constantine "Connie" Nikas
As the story goes, Pattinson saw a still from the Safdies’ film Heaven Knows What and hit them up about working on something. They decided to make something pulpy and drew on Pattinson’s willingness to throw himself into a project, creating Connie: a chaotic liar hellbent on saving his brother out of a jam…one he got him into. That involves a lot of lying, a laundry list of crimes, and, because this is a Safdie film, a lot of decent people being swept up into Connie’s shit. Pattinson put this one on his back, shepherding the movie with a shaking hand, a toxic tour de force in the name of love and family. It’s one of those roles that helps people forget about your early days as a franchise darling and allows you to be taken seriously as an actor. The catalyst for the career high Pattinson is currently on.