Robert Pattinson's Best Performances, Ranked

There was a point during this summer when the collective timeline appeared to realize that Robert Pattinson had been doing the damn thing for a while. Unsurprisingly, it happened the same day A24 dropped the first taste of his latest film, Primetime, where he perfectly portrays a “loosely-based” version of To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. Quickly, folks remembered that it only took one line from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to make Pattinson’s performance go viral.

When you start to examine his filmography, you realize that he made a lot of deliberate choices post-Twilight. There was a time when Pattinson was only remembered as the face on Team Edward tees, but he wisely dared to be different. Instead of taking a track that would have made him the face of multiple franchises, he’s only The Batman, while still exploring everything from the Safdie brothers’ early A24 gem Good Time to Robert Eggers’ black-and-white opus The Lighthouse to embodying (a version of) Chris Hansen.

Why don’t you have a seat (hah) and check out our ranking of Robert Pattinson’s best performances. when