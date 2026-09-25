Woman Recounts Shawty Lo’s Fatal Car Accident, Rapper’s Daughter Responds: ‘Give Me My Closure’

The woman said she and her friend never publicly addressed the crash amid controversy and misinformation, but she now plans to answer the family’s questions privately.

His daughter offered to pay for a lie detector test and said her family had repeatedly tried to contact both women involved, without threatening or confronting them.

Shawty Lo’s daughter asked the woman, who was allegedly involved in his fatal crash, to give the rapper’s family answers after nearly a decade without closure.

Shawty Lo’s daughter has spoken out in pursuit of closure for herself and her family after a woman shared her firsthand account of the rapper’s fatal car crash. Lo daughter, who goes by @blessedkiaa on TikTok, claimed her family has spent the last decade trying to reach out to both women who accompanied her father in the accident, alleging they were either cursed out or did not receive a response at all. Kia stressed her family has not come off as confrontational or threatening. They simply wanted answers regarding the night that Lo died. She went on to analyze what the woman shared, such as what compelled her to not get behind the wheel when they left the club after driving to the venue. ”If you could say this man was something like your uncle…but somehow at the end of the night, he hands you his keys and something came over you [saying] you didn’t want to drive?” she asked. “A year or two ago, someone told me that a call was made by you and your no longer friend. how could you put someone to sleep?” she said. “Give me my closure. Give me my closure! In that case, let’s go get a lie detector test, and I’ll pay for it. Give me and my siblings that closure.”

Her video came after a woman named Dria posted on TikTok recounting the night of the fatal crash. She recalls being invited to Blue Flame, an Atlanta night club, by the rapper. She confirms he allowed her to drive his car to the club but felt uneasy about driving home, leaving him to get behind the wheel. She then alleged Lo began speeding on the expressway, eventually leading to a high-speed chase with a police officer. As he attempted to turn onto an exit, the car flipped and Lo passed.

“We never made a statement,” she said of the aftermath of the rapper’s death. “The news put out so many false things that we kinda just let everybody run with it because we felt the need not to clear our face because it was so much controversy around what actually happened to Lo.”

In part two, Dria refused to discuss the accident further. “I think it’s best for me that I just disclose that stuff with his people,” she said. “They’ve reached out to me. I’m gonna do my due diligence and make sure that I answer any questions for them that I can.”

Shawty Lo died on September 21, 2016 at the age of 40. Medical examiners ruled his cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head after being ejected from the car in the accident. The two women accompanying him reportedly experienced non-life threatening injuries.