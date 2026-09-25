Brooke Hogan Says Relationship With Dad Hulk 'Changed' After He Slept With Her Friend

Brooke Hogan knew that her relationship with her father, Hulk Hogan, had "changed" after the late wrestler had an extramarital affair with her best friend.

Brooke, who Hulk shared with his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, discussed how the affair impacted her in a new interview with Us Weekly. Hulk, who died last year, also shared a son, Nick, with Linda.

As Hulk publicly admitted to the National Enquirer in 2008, the affair happened while his marriage to Linda was on the decline. After 26 years of marriage, the ex-spouses divorced in 2009. Hulk would go on to marry two more times: in 2010 to Jennifer McDaniel, whom he divorced in 2021, and in 2023 to Sky Daily.

"A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane [Plante]," Brooke told the outlet. "I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again."

Brooke added that following her parents' divorce, the "entire family structure changed."