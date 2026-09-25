Brooke Hogan Says Relationship With Dad Hulk 'Changed' After He Slept With Her Friend

Key Takeaways
- Brooke Hogan says she forgave Hulk Hogan for sleeping with her friend Christiane Plante, but "something between us changed afterward."
- She says her parents' divorce transformed the family structure and fueled complications that eventually ended her once-unbreakable bond with her father.
- Brooke remained estranged from Hulk before his death at 71 and later called for a private investigation after hearing he underwent a "botched" surgery.
Brooke Hogan knew that her relationship with her father, Hulk Hogan, had "changed" after the late wrestler had an extramarital affair with her best friend.
Brooke, who Hulk shared with his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, discussed how the affair impacted her in a new interview with Us Weekly. Hulk, who died last year, also shared a son, Nick, with Linda.
As Hulk publicly admitted to the National Enquirer in 2008, the affair happened while his marriage to Linda was on the decline. After 26 years of marriage, the ex-spouses divorced in 2009. Hulk would go on to marry two more times: in 2010 to Jennifer McDaniel, whom he divorced in 2021, and in 2023 to Sky Daily.
"A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane [Plante]," Brooke told the outlet. "I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again."
Brooke added that following her parents' divorce, the "entire family structure changed."
"Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn’t survive what was happening around us anymore."
Brooke and Hulk were estranged for years preceding his death from a heart attack at 71 years old. The former singer showed public concern over her father's autopsy and overheard that he had a "botched" surgery two months before his passing, announcing in June that she wanted a private examination into his death.
Earlier this month, Brooke and her mother got into a dispute on social media, which resulted in her threatening to air out "receipts" about the dissolution of their relationship.