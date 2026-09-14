Woman Claims She Was Involved With Papoose During His Marriage to Remy Ma

As reported by Baller Alert , the woman recently discussed the timeline that she was allegedly in an extramarital relationship with the Brooklyn rapper, who’s been publicly dating Claressa Shields since late 2024. Since 2008, Papoose has been married to Remy Ma, eight years before they had a formal wedding following her release from prison. The estranged couple share a seven-year-old daughter.

A woman identified as Tapanga continues to claim past involvement with Papoose during his early marriage with Remy Ma .

“He said he never knew me!” Tapanga said in the clip above about Papoose’s denial about having met her.

The woman went on to claim that she and Papoose were sexually involved before Remy’s incarceration in 2008 for a shooting the year before and during her time behind bars.

"I was out first on a bracelet. I went to jail, I came out, then I went back and did the sentence," Tapanga said, adding elsewhere that the alleged affair ended after she began dating another man.

The claim lands on a feud that already swallowed the past week. Remy Ma was sentenced in 2008 to eight years for assault with a weapon, served six, and came home in 2014. She and Papoose separated in late 2024, and she filed for divorce after 17 years together.

Papoose released "Jezebel" on September 11, the same day as a hearing in the divorce. Produced by Sean2 Miles, the track accuses Remy of an affair with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain and calls her a narcissist and a cheater, with lyrics referencing him paying her bail and sending her money and food while she was locked up.