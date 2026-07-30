Ming Li, Nicki Minaj's Sister, Explains Why Rapper Is 'Mad' at Her

Nicki Minaj's sister, Ming Li, is giving her take on why she and her famous sister are at odds. The 21-year-old recently sat down with Adam22 for his No Jumper podcast where she was asked why their sisterly relationship broke down and why they are not on good terms these days. Near the six-minute mark in the video linked below, Ming Li explains that they are not seeing eye-to-eye largely because of her past comments in interviews.

“She probably got mad because she didn't want me to basically talk about her and stuff like that, which I do 100% respect,” Ming Li said. “It's just that at the time it [was] my first interview. Regardless, people were still going to ask me about my sister.” Adam22 then suggests during the conversation that Nicki shouldn’t take offense, as Ming Li’s primary comment about Minaj, dating back several years, is that the superstar is “too busy” to pay attention to her younger sister’s rap career. “You saying like, ‘Oh, she's busy a lot.’ Like, that's the scathing hot tea?” Adam said. “We're all busy in our own way, but I mean, everyone could have assumed she was busy. She tweaked out about that? What the hell is wrong with her? She's so like sensitive about the dumbest shit.” Elsewhere in the interview, Adam also said, “I feel like she's just an example of a woman who has gotten her way over and over and over throughout life … especially just with the fame and the the money and everything. She just gets to be a total cunt as much as she wants.” “Well, I ain’t gon’ lie,” Ming Li interrupted. “I’d be a total cunt too. I feel like, respectfully—and I'm going to say this on 100% level—we don't know what the fuck that woman been through. She's been through so much since a young age… We don't know what the fuck was going on her head to even want to even build a career.”

She continued, “I can understand her reaction with people sometimes. It has to be on a distance level, because not everyone is very genuine. And sometimes yes, she do have a off way where sometimes you're going to have to [be] like, ‘Chill the fuck out.’ But I understand where she's coming from. When it's so much trauma built up, you don't have no other way to go about it but give a reaction the best way that you could.”