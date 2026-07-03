Remy Ma

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Fat Joe in a blue New York jacket and cap poses in front of an NBA Finals backdrop, making a peace sign.
Music

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Perform "Lean Back" on Knicks Parade Float, KAT and Mayor Mamdani Hit the Dance

The parade continues the Mike Brown-led team's celebration of their first title in 53 years.

Trace William Cowen28 days ago
Two images side by side: Uncle Murda, left, in a black cap and sunglasses posing with peace sign. Rick Ross, right, performing with a microphone.
Music

Uncle Murda Calls Out Rick Ross Over Alleged Cease-and-Desist for Remy Ma’s Cop-Turned-Rapper Movie

Ross filed a cease-and-desist letter to Remy Ma over her upcoming movie, 'The Biggest Boss,' last month.

Joe Price70 days ago
(L-R) Remy Ma, Papoose and Claressa Shields.
Music

Remy Ma Appears to Take Shots at Papoose and Claressa Shields on New Track “Why You F*cking Lying”

"The nerve of n***as claiming they wrote those hits / When they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote shit," the Bronx rapper spits on new cut "W.Y.F.L."

Will Lavin97 days ago
Split image of Rick Ross and Remy Ma.
Music

Remy Ma Hit With Cease-and-Desist Order From Rick Ross Over ‘The Biggest Boss’ Movie

The film is reportedly about a police officer who assumed the life story of a drug dealer before pursuing a career in hip hop.

Jose Martinez120 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Claressa Shields Says She Wants to Surprise Papoose With a Baby for His Birthday

The professional boxer said that she and the rapper are "planning" for a child by the end of 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams136 days ago
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In this image released on January 1, 2026, 50 Cent performs onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Papoose attends the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City.
Music

50 Cent Responds to Alleged Papoose Diss: 'LOL Y’all TRASH!'

50 Cent joked that he couldn't "get jiggy" with the alleged diss track.

Jaelani Turner-Williams190 days ago
(L-R) Papoose, Claressa Shields and Remy Ma.
Sports

Claressa Shields Shuts Down Papoose and Remy Ma Christmas Rumors: 'You Are Misinformed'

The professional boxer said her boyfriend was with his mother and family on Christmas Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams195 days ago
(L-R) Remy Ma and Papoose.
Music

Papoose Denies Cheating Rumors Amid Remy Ma Divorce: 'Y'all Got to Stop'

Despite their differences, Pap said he wishes his ex-wife nothing but the best.

tara mahadevan209 days ago
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Claressa Shields and Papoose attend CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 04, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Former American tennis player Serena Williams looks on during ATHLOS NYC25 on October 10, 2025 at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City.
Sports

Claressa Shields Talks Papoose Punching Comedian for Serena Williams Joke

Comedian Gerald Huston trolled the boxer in-person by calling her Serena Williams.

Jaelani Turner-Williams276 days ago
Two women are shown side by side. The woman on the left has light hair and is wearing a red top. The woman on the right has dark hair, a floral cap, and jewelry.
Music

Gloria Velez Calls Remy Ma a ‘Bully,’ Recalls Violent Feud

Velez claims Remy Ma flashed a gun and threatened her son before a fight broke out between them.

Mark Elibert278 days ago
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Two images: Left shows Remy Ma performing on stage in a white dress. Right: Claressa Shields with long curly hair at an event.
Music

Remy Ma Responds to Fake Viral Video Claiming Claressa Shields Fought Her: ‘Stop With the Clickbait'

Remy is responding to an edited video that claims the pro-boxer fought her amid drama over ex Papoose.

Alex Ocho336 days ago
Splt image. Left: Claressa Shields wears a red suit with curly hair. Right: Remy Ma wears a detailed dress with long straight hair.
Sports

No, Claressa Shields Didn’t Say She Confronted Remy Ma and Punched Her Over Papoose Drama

A 2024 video about rival Alycia Baumgardner was edited to falsely suggest Shields admitted to fighting the Bronx rapper.

Alex Ocho337 days ago
Boxer Claressa Shields Wants a Baby With Papoose 'Next Year'
Sports

Boxer Claressa Shields Wants a Baby With Papoose 'Next Year'

'I want to be able to run at the park with my kids and stuff like that,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo356 days ago
Remy Ma with long curly hair and hoop earrings sings on stage, wearing a white outfit against a vibrant pink and yellow backdrop.
Music

Remy Ma Seen in Tense Exchange Outside Courthouse Amid Son's Murder Case

Remy's son was one of two men arraigned last year in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting.

Trace William Cowen380 days ago
Fabolous promises his photo faux pas was not an intentional shot at Remy Ma.
Music

Fabolous Swears He Didn't Mean To Shade Remy Ma With Post: 'OMG. Sh*t Crazy'

The Brooklyn rapper said he had no idea Remy and ex-husband Papoose were embroiled in a very public spat that had spilled out online at the same time he shared his post.

Trey Alston419 days ago
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Claressa Shields, Papoose, Remy Ma
Sports

Claressa Shields Shares Her Side of Remy Ma and Papoose Feud Amid Cheating Allegations

Remy accused Pap of stalling their divorce plans, and he accused his ex of cheating.

tara mahadevan419 days ago
Remy Ma in a green outfit on a red carpet, with Papoose in a white shirt and cap behind her. People and photographers are in the background.
Music

Papoose Accuses Remy Ma of ‘Cheating Numerous Times’ as Divorce Battle Heats Up, Remy Says: 'Lies'

The Brooklyn rapper says he's kept silent for way too long. Remy quickly responded.

Will Lavin420 days ago
(L) Papoose and Remy Ma arrive to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Claressa Shields attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Fire Inside" at DGA Theater Complex on December 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Remy Ma Calls B.S. on Claressa Shields' Papoose Divorce Comment, Says She'll Pay to Get it Over With

The rapper said she's "not even asking for child support" in the divorce.

Jaelani Turner-Williams420 days ago

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