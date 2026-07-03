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Ashanti shut down any possibility that she and Nelly might reconcile after seeing one another at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's 'Verzuz' battle on Tuesday.tara mahadevan
Music
Fans React to Ja Rule and Fat Joe Bringing Out Ashanti, Nelly, Jadakiss, and Others During ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Ja Rule and Fat Joe faced off in the latest "Verzuz" battle, with the two rappers going head-to-head Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.Brad Callas
JAY-Z and Beyonce, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Cardi B and Offset. While every power couple’s relationship is different, there are some common elements.shharine
Cardi B was a star long before her appearance on Love & Hip-Hop. The former stripper was a social media darling who was able to amplify her musical aspirations by actually leaving Mona Scott-Young's popular franchise. It's the most unlikely of come up stories.Dria Roland