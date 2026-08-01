Michael Jordan Meets Erling Haaland on Vacation, Fans Can't Stop Talking About Their Height

Quickly taking off across social media, within hours, millions had liked the post as basketball and soccer fans alike flooded the comments to react to the unexpected meetup.

On Friday (July 31), the Manchester City striker took to Instagram to share a photo of him and MJ, which you can check out below. The caption simply read: "No caption needed."

Erling Haaland and Michael Jordan unexpectedly crossed paths while on vacation this week, giving fans a rare crossover between two of the biggest names in sports.

While many fans were simply excited to see two generational sports icons together, others couldn't stop talking about their height. Haaland, who stands at 6-foot-5, appeared to be nearly eye-to-eye with the 6-foot-6 Jordan in the photo, prompting plenty of jokes and debate online about the rare sight of someone matching the NBA legend's towering presence.

"They making each other look like normal height 😂," one person wrote, while another added: "The fact that you look small next to him is mind-boggling 🤣😂."

The meetup comes after Haaland enjoyed an impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, leading Norway to its first-ever quarter finals appearance, before heading off for some well-deserved downtime.

The Manchester City striker finished the tournament with seven goals, putting him in fourth place behind Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi and winner Kylian Mbappe in the adidas Golden Boot race.

Norway's memorable run ultimately ended with a 2-1 loss to England, but Haaland called the tournament an "insane journey" that changed his life and further cemented his place among the world's elite strikers.