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Michael Jordan Meets Erling Haaland on Vacation, Fans Can't Stop Talking About Their Height

The surprise meetup between the NBA legend and World Cup star quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media over their side-by-side photo.

(L-R) Michael Jordan and Erling Haaland.
Vincent Laforet/AFP via Getty Images | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Erling Haaland posted a vacation photo with Michael Jordan captioned "No caption needed," giving fans a rare crossover between two generational sports icons and quickly sending the image viral across social media.
  • Fans fixated on the height matchup, joking that the 6-foot-5 Haaland looked unusually small next to the 6-foot-6 Jordan and calling it the first time they had seen someone make the towering striker look "normal height."
  • The meetup came just weeks after Haaland led Norway to a historic 2026 World Cup quarterfinal run, scoring seven goals and further cementing his status as one of the world’s elite forwards before heading into his offseason break.

Erling Haaland and Michael Jordan unexpectedly crossed paths while on vacation this week, giving fans a rare crossover between two of the biggest names in sports.

On Friday (July 31), the Manchester City striker took to Instagram to share a photo of him and MJ, which you can check out below. The caption simply read: "No caption needed."

Quickly taking off across social media, within hours, millions had liked the post as basketball and soccer fans alike flooded the comments to react to the unexpected meetup.

While many fans were simply excited to see two generational sports icons together, others couldn't stop talking about their height. Haaland, who stands at 6-foot-5, appeared to be nearly eye-to-eye with the 6-foot-6 Jordan in the photo, prompting plenty of jokes and debate online about the rare sight of someone matching the NBA legend's towering presence.

"They making each other look like normal height 😂," one person wrote, while another added: "The fact that you look small next to him is mind-boggling 🤣😂."

The meetup comes after Haaland enjoyed an impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, leading Norway to its first-ever quarter finals appearance, before heading off for some well-deserved downtime.

The Manchester City striker finished the tournament with seven goals, putting him in fourth place behind Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi and winner Kylian Mbappe in the adidas Golden Boot race.

Norway's memorable run ultimately ended with a 2-1 loss to England, but Haaland called the tournament an "insane journey" that changed his life and further cemented his place among the world's elite strikers.

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