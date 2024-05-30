Biggie’s Mother Speaks Out About Diddy, Says She Wants to 'Slap the Daylights Out of Him'

The remarks from the mother of the late Notorious B.I.G. comes after the recent release of an extensive investigative piece from 'Rolling Stone.'

May 30, 2024
Voletta Wallace, mother to the late Notorious B.I.G., says she wants to "slap the daylights out of" Diddy.

In comments provided to Rolling Stone, Wallace was quoted as saying that she was “sick to my stomach” over the numerous allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder. Wallace also said that she was praying for Cassie, adding that she’s seen the recently released surveillance footage showing Diddy assaulting her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

"I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that," Wallace told the publication. "Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed."

Shortly after the aforementioned footage was made public, Diddy shared a statement to Instagram in which he said he was taking "full responsibility for my actions in that video."

This story is being updated.

