Ray J on Why Diddy's Friends Haven't Come to His Defense: 'I Think A Lot of People Are Trying to Understand It'

When asked about Diddy's infamous parties, and whether he saw anything nefarious happening while at one of the events, Ray J chose to remain silent.

"I don't know, man," he said. "I got to plead the fifth on that one."

Back in March, Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officials in connection with a federal sex trafficking case. Following the raids, the hip-hop mogul released a statement through his attorney denying all wrongdoing.

Diddy was hit with a new lawsuit this week as a woman accused his son King Combs of assaulting her during a yacht party in 2022. Diddy is also a defendant in the lawsuit, with the woman saying the hip-hop mogul is liable since it was his party. Diddy was accused of aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.