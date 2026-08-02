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Paul Wall Recalls How He and Chamillionaire Acted During Fallout: ‘We’ve Always Walked Sensitively’

Paul Wall says he and Chamillionaire intentionally kept their longtime fallout private to protect their legacy.

Paul Wall and Chamillionaire posing on the VH1 Hip Hop Honors red carpet, wearing casual streetwear and accessories, with a logo backdrop.
(Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Paul Wall is reflecting on his fallout with longtime collaborator and friend Chamillionaire, revealing that despite their personal differences, both Houston rap stars made a conscious effort to keep their dispute out of the public eye.

Speaking with Cam Newton on Funky Friday, Wall looked back on how the pair’s relationship changed after they parted ways professionally.

"We grew up together," Paul Wall said. "We pursued our rap dreams together, and then at some point, we went on our separate ways, and it definitely ended on bad terms."

While acknowledging the split was difficult, Paul said they eventually realized they were destined to follow separate careers, even if they shared the same goal.

"I think we both realized we have our own paths," he said. "They might have started from the same spot... but they're separate paths, even if the destination is the same."

Instead of fueling the feud publicly, Paul said both artists chose to avoid speaking negatively about each other, knowing how quickly rap beefs can overshadow careers.

"We both hold each other in high regard," he explained. "If we on here just talking crazy about each other... the more salacious things will be the headline."

Growing up during the era of the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, Paul said they understood how public feuds could spiral.

"We've always walked sensitively, even when we were having our problems," he said. "It was like, 'Yeah, we got problems. I don't mess with him, but this ain't about him. It's about me.'"

He added that protecting what they built together—and their families—also played a role in how they handled the split.

"We didn't want to tarnish the iconic thing we built," he said. "I don't want to say nothing too crazy because I know his family. He don't want to say nothing too crazy. He know my family."

Paul said despite it all, they eventually reconciled and continue to collaborate. "I think a big part of it was we were able to achieve success apart from each other," he said. "But definitely, when we're together, it's something special."

Paul Wall and Chamillionaire's split became one of Houston rap's most notable breakups in the mid-2000s after years of success together as the Color Changin' Click duo and members of Swishahouse.

Their beef allegedly began when the pair began to have creative differences and business disputes. Things took a sharp turn when Wall and his entourage allegedly attacked Chamillionaire’s brother at a nightclub. Pimp C and E-40 eventually got through to Wall, with the rapper revealing what the former said to him in an interview with SPIN: “The opportunity is here now and y’all guys grew up together. You guys need to figure that shit out. Don’t put that shit on wax. Keep it to yourself. Keep it player.”

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