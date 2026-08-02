Paul Wall Recalls How He and Chamillionaire Acted During Fallout: ‘We’ve Always Walked Sensitively’

Paul Wall is reflecting on his fallout with longtime collaborator and friend Chamillionaire, revealing that despite their personal differences, both Houston rap stars made a conscious effort to keep their dispute out of the public eye. Speaking with Cam Newton on Funky Friday, Wall looked back on how the pair’s relationship changed after they parted ways professionally. "We grew up together," Paul Wall said. "We pursued our rap dreams together, and then at some point, we went on our separate ways, and it definitely ended on bad terms." While acknowledging the split was difficult, Paul said they eventually realized they were destined to follow separate careers, even if they shared the same goal. "I think we both realized we have our own paths," he said. "They might have started from the same spot... but they're separate paths, even if the destination is the same."

Instead of fueling the feud publicly, Paul said both artists chose to avoid speaking negatively about each other, knowing how quickly rap beefs can overshadow careers.

"We both hold each other in high regard," he explained. "If we on here just talking crazy about each other... the more salacious things will be the headline." Growing up during the era of the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, Paul said they understood how public feuds could spiral. "We've always walked sensitively, even when we were having our problems," he said. "It was like, 'Yeah, we got problems. I don't mess with him, but this ain't about him. It's about me.'" He added that protecting what they built together—and their families—also played a role in how they handled the split. "We didn't want to tarnish the iconic thing we built," he said. "I don't want to say nothing too crazy because I know his family. He don't want to say nothing too crazy. He know my family."