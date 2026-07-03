Ray J

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Ray J and Orlando Brown facing off at a press event, with a promotional backdrop and onlookers in the background.
Pop Culture

Ray J Taunts Orlando Brown at Fight Presser: 'I'll Catch You Outside and F*ck You Right Now'

"Don't ever disrespect my d*ck," Ray J urged at one point during the press conference.

Trace William Cowen15 days ago
Druski in a maroon suit smiling, and Ray J in white attire with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Druski Jokingly Calls Out Ray J at BET Awards: 'I Thought You Was Gon' Be Dead'

Earlier this year, Ray J told fans he "almost died" after he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain.

Joe Price17 days ago
Ray J
Music

Ray J Terrorizes BET Awards Red Carpet, Declares He Has on 'Nude Underwear'

He was also seen flirting with the woman who was the sign language interpreter.

tara mahadevan18 days ago
Ray J
Music

Ray J Claims He Has '5 to 10' More Fights Left in MMA Career

He's looking forward to his next fight in August.

Trey Alston46 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in L
Pop Culture

Ray J Hospitalized Two Days After Being Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire

The R&B singer checked himself in two hours after the fight, with doctors investigating a possible concussion and an abnormal heart rate.

Mark Elibert51 days ago
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Adin Ross standing on a basketball court.
Pop Culture

Adin Ross Wants 'Investigation' Into Ray J vs. Supa Hot Fire Fight

Adin Ross said he wants to investigate the result of Ray J's fight with Supa Hot Fire.

Mark Elibert53 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in L
Pop Culture

Supa Hot Fire Knocks Out Ray J Cold in Second Round of Boxing Match at Brand Risk 14

The internet comedian turned amateur fighter knocked out the R&B star less than 30 seconds into the second round of Ray J's MMA debut.

Trey Alston53 days ago
Ray J.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He's Ready to Die in MMA Bout Against Supa Hot Fire

"That's why I'm putting it all in the ring," he said of the fight that takes place this weekend.

Trey Alston54 days ago
Days before his MMA debut, Ray J said he made $100 from a single BuzzStar call.
Pop Culture

Ray J Flexes BuzzStar Earnings Days Before His MMA Debut Against Supah Hot Fire

Days before his MMA debut, Ray J said he made $100 from a single BuzzStar call. He's not the only big name cashing in on Andy Bachman's app.

Maggie Ekberg56 days ago
(L) Ray J wearing a black hoodie and cap. (R) Kris Jenner in a floral outfit at an event on the right.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He 'Wouldn't Put it Past' Kris Jenner to 'Have a Hit Done'

When asked by Jason Lee if he thinks Jenner has the capacity to "drop a bag to have a hit done," Ray J said he thinks she isn't above it.

Joe Price63 days ago
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Ray J in a white shirt and suspenders, sits in a brown leather chair, with a relaxed posture and a thoughtful expression.
Pop Culture

Ray J Claims He's Slept With Over 12,000 Women, Threw a Party When He Hit 10,000

Speaking with Cam Newton, Ray J also suggested that he's had over 3,000 threesomes.

Joe Price79 days ago
(L-R) Sammie and Ray J.
Music

Sammie Claims He 'Beat Up' Ray J: 'He Started It, Then I Finished It'

Despite the incident, Sammie said the "One Wish" hitmaker was still his "brother."

Mark Elibert93 days ago
Ray J in a suit and sunglasses; Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in stylish outfits and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Judge Denies Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Bid to Hide Alleged Ray J Deal in Defamation Suit

A judge denied Kim and Kris' effort to block public access to an alleged confidentiality agreement they made with Ray J.

Alex Ocho107 days ago
Ray J in a graphic tee and cap on the left; Tyrese Gibson performing with a mic on the right.
Music

Ray J Declares Tank 'VERZUZ' Winner, Says Tyrese Was 'Trash' and 'Worse Than I Was'

"I can feel the anxiety and the insecurity in Tyrese's voice," Ray J argued.

Trace William Cowen111 days ago
Brandy performing on stage with a microphone; Shyne in a green velvet suit at an awards event backdrop.
Music

Brandy Speaks Out About Shyne's Dating Claims, Says They Merely Had 'Platonic Friendship'

Brandy says her and Shyne’s past friendship is “being mischaracterized.”

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
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Ray J in a suit and sunglasses on the left; Cam'ron in yellow and Ma$e in red on the right at an event.
Music

Ray J Threatens Cam’ron, Ma$e, Shyne Over Brandy Comments: ‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out of Your Mouth’

The singer issued a heated response after the trio discussed Mase and Shyne's past relationships with Brandy during a recent interview.

Mark Elibert120 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Deny Orchestrating Sex Tape Release Under Oath
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Deny Sex Tape Plot Under Oath

As Kim and Kris fight a defamation suit, Ray J says he’s protecting his name and his kids’ future by exposing what he calls the real sex tape story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
Ray J at the Soul Train Awards, wearing a blue suit and smiling with arms open.
Music

Ray J Faces American Express Lawsuit for $78,000 in Unpaid Credit Card Bills

AmEx claims that the troubled singer owes thousands of dollars in credit card bills.

Joe Price125 days ago

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