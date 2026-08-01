Benny Safdie Is Currently the Highest-Grossing Actor of 2026

Benny Safdie has been named the highest-grossing actor of 2026 so far.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Safdie’s massive total at the box office is due to his roles in two films — Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which has grossed $1,011,157,101 worldwide, and The Odyssey, which has grossed $727.9 million.

Both roles, in which he plays supporting characters — Bowser Jr. in Galaxy, and Agamemnon in Odyssey — push Safdie over the $2 billion mark for the year.