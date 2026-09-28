Playboi Carti and I.AM.GIA Collab Set to Debut at ComplexCon 2026

Playboi Carti, who is gearing up for his headlining set at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles this weekend, announced he’s bringing a special collaboration with popular women’s clothing brand I.AM.GIA to the festivities.

Best known for their two-piece sets, I.AM.GIA teased the collaboration with Carti’s YVL (Young Vamp Life) emblazoned on baby tees. The full collection has yet to be revealed.

ComplexCon hits Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4 with performances from Ken Carson, HXG, ApolloRed1, Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and F1lthy. Carti is also handling artistic direction alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara. For tickets and related info, this is the place.