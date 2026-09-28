Music

Playboi Carti and I.AM.GIA Collab Set to Debut at ComplexCon 2026

Carti is handling artistic direction this year alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara, plus taking the stage for a headlining set.

Playboi Carti on stage wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses, with a backdrop of sparkling lights.
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Playboi Carti will bring a special I.AM.GIA clothing collaboration to ComplexCon 2026 while headlining the Los Angeles festival.
  • Carti will also handle artistic direction with Hiroshi Fujiwara, while Ken Carson, HXG, ApolloRed1, Destroy Lonely, and F1lthy round out the Oct. 3–4 performance lineup.
  • ComplexCon’s 10th-anniversary edition will also feature a ThriftCon takeover, a “Streamer of the Year” panel, and a major Famous Stars & Straps presence.

Playboi Carti, who is gearing up for his headlining set at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles this weekend, announced he’s bringing a special collaboration with popular women’s clothing brand I.AM.GIA to the festivities.

Best known for their two-piece sets, I.AM.GIA teased the collaboration with Carti’s YVL (Young Vamp Life) emblazoned on baby tees. The full collection has yet to be revealed.

ComplexCon hits Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4 with performances from Ken Carson, HXG, ApolloRed1, Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and F1lthy. Carti is also handling artistic direction alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara. For tickets and related info, this is the place.

The festival marks its 10th anniversary this year with an appropriately stacked lineup, including this 13-year-old designer who secured his own booth after sending a handwritten letter to Complex. You can also expect a ThriftCon takeover, a “Streamer of the Year” panel, a sizable presence from Travis Barker’s Famous Stars & Straps, and more.

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