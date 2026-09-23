Saturday:

Ken Carson

Ken Carson has moved up in the world of rap since his last set at ComplexCon in 2025. He has dropped two projects since then—The Xperiment and Cartunez—got a Complex cover story with Danhausen, and continues to sell out arenas on his Xperimenting Tour.

But this ComplexCon performance will be the final stop of his tour, and he has said on X that he will be dropping new music after it's over. So there’s a good chance he’ll preview new music at the show—especially since he loves to tease snippets live. Also, considering all of Opium will be present, maybe we'll see a few special guests during his set?

HXG

HXG, Opium's more low-key duo, will have a set of their own. Beno and Meechie turned up at Rolling Loud this year and have kept the momentum going with two new singles, "Versus" and "RedRum." The pair haven't released a project since Homixide Lifestyle 2 in August 2025, but that drought ends soon: their new album, MADNESS, is excepted to drop right before ComplexCon. Which means fans at the convention will be among the first to hear the new songs live.

ApolloRed1

Music clearly runs in the family for Apollored1, Playboi Carti's blood cousin and the first signee to Carti's low-profile YVL imprint. He's quickly become one of the hottest rappers from the underground, and this year's Demon Heart Radio shows why, blending the alternative sounds he loves with his rage-leaning style. Beyond the album, he's stayed busy with a slew of singles and features alongside 1300SAINT and sosocamo. Most recently, he appeared on Ken Carson's Cartunez for "9 Bitches," a vicious diss aimed at Nine Vicious.

DJ Moon

DJ Moon has been a key figure in Atlanta rap, producing for legends like Future, Lil Baby, and many more. More recently, he has been an engine behind Opium, producing across different projects like Ken Carson's More Chaos, Playboi Carti's MUSIC, and HXG’s Homixide Lifestyle 2. He's the DJ for Ken Carson's ongoing tour, so you already know his job is to prime the crowd before the acts come out, playing mosh-pit-ready bangers to turn up the energy. His set will be first of the night on October 3, so don't be late.

Sunday:

Playboi Carti

What more is there to say about Playboi Carti? His performances are as electric as they are spectacular, with dynamic stage designs, high-octane sets, and rock guitars infused into his tracks to make them boom no matter where you're sitting. Then there's Carti's explosive energy onstage, as he screams into the mic while some of the craziest mosh pits erupt in the crowd. After years of anticipation, MUSIC finally dropped in 2025 and topped the charts; Carti capitalized on the fervor by embarking on his Antagonist 2.0 Tour with his entire Opium crew. He has hit the stage at numerous festivals across the world, from Summer Smash in Chicago to Beach, Please! in Romania. Now, he will be headlining the second night and closing ComplexCon weekend with a bang. As co-creative director, Carti has the ComplexCon world in the palm of his hand this year. The only question now… will we hear some of Baby Boi at ComplexCon?

Destroy Lonely

If you are already familiar with Ken Carson, you of course know his fellow Opium member Destroy Lonely. He is taking the stage before Carti on Sunday. He continues to be one of the more left-field artists in Opium, as he experiments with alternative and electronic genres, combining them with the growling bass of rage music. You can hear it on his slow-burning latest single "MONSTER," which serves as the appetizer for his upcoming album Drop Dead Gorgeous. Take it from someone who has attended a few Lone concerts: His live show is something you will not want to miss, especially as he builds towards his new album. Ken has also teased his collaborative project with Lone, called 00Twinz, which they have been saying will drop in October release.

F1lthy

"WAKE UP F1LTHY," followed by a little radio chirp sound effect, is what you hear at the beginning of some of Opium's biggest anthems. F1lthy is a key sonic architect of the label. He was one of the masterminds behind the blown-out sound of Carti's magnum opus Whole Lotta Red, producing signature tracks like "Rockstar Made" and "Stop Breathing," and has earned a myriad of credits across the rest of the roster. The Philly-born producer comes from the Working on Dying camp and has hit his stride with Opium. F1lthy's DJ sets feel like fever dreams filled with characters, as you never know who might show up. Matan Even, the scowling Mike Mike, and Asspizza have all pulled up at various sets, where people have been vomiting and throwing around pool floaties, all while F1lthy soundtracks the chaos. In short, it will be a spectacle you've probably never seen before.

Here are the set times:

See you in Los Angeles!