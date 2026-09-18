ComplexCon 2026 to Feature 'Streamer of the Year: LIVE' Panel With Agent00, Yonna Jay, and Ray

ComplexCon, marking its 10th anniversary, is giving attendees something new this year with the festival’s first-ever Streamer of the Year: LIVE panel.

The Jordan Rose-hosted panel is set for Oct. 3 and will feature Agent00, Yonna Jay, and Rayasianboy (a.k.a. Ray).

Part of the larger ComplexCon(versations) lineup, the new panel will take a look back at the year in streaming, leading to a debate on who dominated the space in 2026.