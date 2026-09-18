Pop Culture

ComplexCon 2026 to Feature 'Streamer of the Year: LIVE' Panel With Agent00, Yonna Jay, and Ray

The panel is set for Oct. 3 with host Jordan Rose.

Black and white poster for ComplexCon(versations) featuring Agent00, Yonna Jay, and RayAsianBoy, titled "Streamer of the Year."
Image via Complex

ComplexCon, marking its 10th anniversary, is giving attendees something new this year with the festival’s first-ever Streamer of the Year: LIVE panel.

The Jordan Rose-hosted panel is set for Oct. 3 and will feature Agent00, Yonna Jay, and Rayasianboy (a.k.a. Ray).

Part of the larger ComplexCon(versations) lineup, the new panel will take a look back at the year in streaming, leading to a debate on who dominated the space in 2026.

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More ComplexCon(versations) programming announcements are coming soon, so stay tuned.

Where to buy tickets to ComplexCon

As previously announced, ComplexCon hits the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. Tickets are available now, head this way to purchase.

Saturday (Oct. 3) will feature performances by Ken Carson, HXG, and ApolloRed1. Playboi Carti, who’s handling artistic direction this year alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara, will headline on Sunday (Oct. 5). He’s joined on the Sunday lineup by Destroy Lonely and F1lthy.

Participating brands for the 2026 edition, as always, also represent a stacked lineup. Confirmed to be taking part are Nike, Vans, Fear of God, Timberland, and much more.

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