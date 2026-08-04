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Ken Carson's 'Project X' Anniversary Vinyl Is Now Available on Complex

The debut album by the ComplexCon 2026 co-headliner is available on Complex..

Vinyl record with album cover titled "Project X," featuring a person lying on grass, wearing a white jacket and jeans.
Complex

In honor of its fifth anniversary Ken Carson’s debut album, Project X, is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Released in 2021, Project X was Carson's debut studio album and the record that established him as one of the most distinct voices to emerge from the Opium collective, established by Playboi Carti. The album leaned into a hypnotic, distorted sound that made Carson one-of-a-kind, and it's never had a physical pressing until now.

The first-ever vinyl edition of the record is now available for pre-order and set to ship October 16.

Where to shop Project X on vinyl

If you’re looking to add a new record to your vinyl collection, shop Ken Carson on Complex, where you can also find the rapper’s joint merch collection with WWE. In the drop are pieces dedicated to legendary wrestlers Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and more.

Carson headlines the inaugural date of ComplexCon 2026, which will be held October 3 and 4 in Los Angeles. Buy tickets here.

If you missed it, check out Complex’s cover story with Ken Carson by heading this way.

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