This 13-Year-Old Designer Will Have His Own Booth at ComplexCon 2026

A 13-year-old designer will be making moves at ComplexCon 2026, as we’ve surprised him with his very own booth.

@DesignsByLeaf, who should soon be topping 20,000 followers on his parent-managed Instagram account, previously sent Complex a handwritten letter asking us to give his IG a look, with the hopes of being added to a future ComplexCon lineup.

“I want to make this my career,” Leaf wrote in the letter. “I want to work for myself and have joy with working. I also want to express myself with my art and the clothes that I make. I have always been so into good quality brands, but whenever I would go into those stores, they would never fit me because I am just a kid. So that’s another reason I started, because I want to wear sick clothes. Fashion is literally everything to me.”