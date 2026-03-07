Style

I.AM.GIA Is Hosting a Complex LA Pop-Up Shop

The two-day pop-up will include live tattoos, Blare giveaways, and other surprises.

iamgia/Instagram
iamgia/Instagram

Fashion brand I.AM.GIA has taken over Complex LA to host a weekend-long pop-up.

The Aussie clothing line was founded by sisters Alana Pallister and Stevie Cox in 2017, following the success of their fast fashion brand Tiger Mist. I.AM.GIA sells loungewear, dresses, jackets, and more, and has been worn by tons of celebrities, musicians, and influencers.

Its Complex LA pop-up shop began on Friday (March 6), where the first fifty guests were gifted a free Blare. Along with exclusive pieces (including two never-before-seen Blare colorways), I.AM.GIA will also host a live tattoo station, and sounds will be presented by DJ Bella Ferrad, along with other surprises on deck.

The event will be held each day from 11AM–7PM at 433 Fairfax Ave. Check out more about the event up top.

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