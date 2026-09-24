ComplexCon2026's ThriftCon: Everything You Need to Know

ThriftCon LA will take over a 100,000-square-foot exhibition hall at ComplexCon 2026 on October 3 and 4, bringing together more than 100 vintage dealers and collectors.

ComplexCon 2026 will be hosting ThriftCon Los Angeles for an entire exhibition hall takeover next month inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Taking place October 3 and 4, ThriftCon LA will be a convention inside a convention, spanning over 100,000 square feet with over 100 carefully curated dealers and collectors. Stalls will feature everything from hand-selected rare vintage apparel, iconic streetwear pieces, sports memorabilia, and even home goods.

Who will be at ThriftCon LA?

Vendors will include several acclaimed curators, including F As in Frank's Heifetz brothers, who will be bringing vintage Polo merchandise to the show floor. Ryan Rehbock will showcase natural crystals and rare, sought-after watches with the Crown Collection, and vintage curator Artem Emelianov will showcase the impeccable taste that has made him a favorite of famous clients including Justin Bieber, Austin Butler, and Charli XCX. Also present will be Adam Kemp's Thrifty Beaches, Jacob Starr, Zdroyevski, Drefamm, and Twinelle, among countless others. The floor will be divided into six distinct sections: The Vault, Club Y2K, The Crates, Lost and Found, Creators Corner, and Archives and Icons.

Will there be traditional thrifting there too?

ThriftCon will also be bringing the thrill of treasure-hunt-style thrifting with Vintage by the Pound, allowing shoppers to dig through piles of hand-sourced vintage pieces and check out for just $10 per pound. That can work out as low as $3 per t-shirt.

What other experiences will be at ThriftCon LA?

On both the Saturday and Sunday of ComplexCon 2026, ThriftCon will bring skate culture to the forefront with Bank Breakers. The highlight of the event is a pro-am competition on a stair set, followed by the Bin Gap. The competitions will feature $10,000 cash prizes, while the installation will feature appearances from skateboarding legends and exhibitors with vintage skate memorabilia.