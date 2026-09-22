ComplexCon 2026: All of the Fragment Collaborations

Fragment Design is a Tokyo studio founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara. Known for its lightning bolt logo and a decades-long run of genre-defining collaborations, Fragment carries extra significance this year: Fujiwara and Fragment Design are serving as artistic directors of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Playboi Carti, which makes this slate of drops one of ComplexCon weekend's biggest storylines.
This story will update with more collaborations and product details. Stay tuned.
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Fragment x Pokémon
Few properties carry the global reach of Pokémon, which makes a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment one of the more intriguing pairings of the weekend. Expect Fujiwara's minimalist approach applied to one of the most recognizable universes in the world, a pairing of instantly familiar characters and stripped-back design.
Fragment x Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers need little introduction, but the collaboration brings added weight with ComplexCon celebrating 10 years in Los Angeles this year. Expect Fragment's design language applied to one of baseball's most recognizable logos.
Fragment x Disney
Disney is no stranger to streetwear, and Fujiwara has drawn on its characters in past projects. This collaboration continues that legacy, pairing one of the most iconic catalogs in entertainment through the lens of Hiroshi Fujiwara.
Fragment x WEEKEND SEQUEL
WEEKEND SEQUEL is a Tokyo-based streetwear and creative project founded by Yasunari Miyazaki. The knitwear label is tied closely to Fujiwara's own circle.