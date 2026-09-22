ComplexCon 2026: All of the Fragment Collaborations

Fragment Design is a Tokyo studio founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara. Known for its lightning bolt logo and a decades-long run of genre-defining collaborations, Fragment carries extra significance this year: Fujiwara and Fragment Design are serving as artistic directors of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Playboi Carti, which makes this slate of drops one of ComplexCon weekend's biggest storylines.

This story will update with more collaborations and product details. Stay tuned.