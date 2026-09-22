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ComplexCon 2026: All of the Fragment Collaborations

From the Dodgers to Disney, here are all the Fragment Design collaborations arriving at ComplexCon 2026. Check back for updates as more information is unveiled.

A textured rock-like surface with "COMPLEXCON" embossed on it, featuring a lightning bolt symbol.
Complex

Fragment Design is a Tokyo studio founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara. Known for its lightning bolt logo and a decades-long run of genre-defining collaborations, Fragment carries extra significance this year: Fujiwara and Fragment Design are serving as artistic directors of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Playboi Carti, which makes this slate of drops one of ComplexCon weekend's biggest storylines.

This story will update with more collaborations and product details. Stay tuned.

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Fragment x Pokémon

Few properties carry the global reach of Pokémon, which makes a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment one of the more intriguing pairings of the weekend. Expect Fujiwara's minimalist approach applied to one of the most recognizable universes in the world, a pairing of instantly familiar characters and stripped-back design.

Fragment x Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers need little introduction, but the collaboration brings added weight with ComplexCon celebrating 10 years in Los Angeles this year. Expect Fragment's design language applied to one of baseball's most recognizable logos.

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Fragment x Disney

Disney is no stranger to streetwear, and Fujiwara has drawn on its characters in past projects. This collaboration continues that legacy, pairing one of the most iconic catalogs in entertainment through the lens of Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Fragment x WEEKEND SEQUEL

WEEKEND SEQUEL is a Tokyo-based streetwear and creative project founded by Yasunari Miyazaki. The knitwear label is tied closely to Fujiwara's own circle.

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