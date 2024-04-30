Kendrick Lamar's Fiery, Drake-Dissing "Euphoria" Track: The Best Reactions

The 2024 rap war continued Tuesday with Kendrick Lamar’s surprise-dropped, long-awaited, and much-hyped Drake diss "euphoria."

At one point amid the wait for the song, some speculated that Kendrick had simply moved on after his news cycle-altering "Like That" verse. Fat Joe, notably, said as much during a recent IG Live session.

However, the new six-minute track’s arrival on Tuesday quelled any such talk, all while ensuring that this war—the larger saga of which has also seen input from Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, an apologetic J. Cole, a decidedly unapologetic Ye, and more—will likely continue inspiring new music for the foreseeable future.

Fans were quick to zero in on some choice lines from Kendrick's latest, which sees the recently announced Matt Stone and Trey Parker collaborator tackling everything from what he argues is a classics-free catalog to the 6 God's Pharrell-focused "Meltdown" bars.

For now, Drake hasn't addressed any of this. Fans, meanwhile, have been beside themselves with stokedness after the track's rollout. Previously, the "Summer Games" sequel denier let loose "Push Ups" and his "Taylor Made" freestyle, the latter of which spurred a legal action threat in connection with the A.I.-enabled use of 2Pac's "voice and personality."

Get a fairly in-depth look at how the world is taking the "euphoria" news below.