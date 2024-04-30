Kendrick Lamar's Fiery, Drake-Dissing "Euphoria" Track: The Best Reactions

On the track, which shares a name with the hit HBO drama exec-produced by Drake, Kendrick spends six straight minutes going at the 6 God.

Apr 30, 2024
Person on the left gestures excitedly at a music event, person on the right in a sports jersey takes a selfie at a basketball game
Images via Getty/Taylor Hill / WireImage & Getty/Carmen Mandato
The 2024 rap war continued Tuesday with Kendrick Lamar’s surprise-dropped, long-awaited, and much-hyped Drake diss "euphoria."

At one point amid the wait for the song, some speculated that Kendrick had simply moved on after his news cycle-altering "Like That" verse. Fat Joe, notably, said as much during a recent IG Live session.

However, the new six-minute track’s arrival on Tuesday quelled any such talk, all while ensuring that this war—the larger saga of which has also seen input from Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, an apologetic J. Cole, a decidedly unapologetic Ye, and more—will likely continue inspiring new music for the foreseeable future.

Fans were quick to zero in on some choice lines from Kendrick's latest, which sees the recently announced Matt Stone and Trey Parker collaborator tackling everything from what he argues is a classics-free catalog to the 6 God's Pharrell-focused "Meltdown" bars.

For now, Drake hasn't addressed any of this. Fans, meanwhile, have been beside themselves with stokedness after the track's rollout. Previously, the "Summer Games" sequel denier let loose "Push Ups" and his "Taylor Made" freestyle, the latter of which spurred a legal action threat in connection with the A.I.-enabled use of 2Pac's "voice and personality."

Get a fairly in-depth look at how the world is taking the "euphoria" news below.

J. Cole getting out of this beef before Kendrick responded. #euphoria pic.twitter.com/NMY7YxvKDQ

— Sean. (@Melanism) April 30, 2024

This is how quick everyone switched up on Drake after Kendrick Lamar dropped euphoria pic.twitter.com/HlKEmotBZA

— Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) April 30, 2024

Kendrick using every voice he got to hate for a good 6 minutes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G12321B1Sd

— Stephen A. Smith Burner “Parody” (@TheSASBurner) April 30, 2024

Nah Kendrick crazy for referencing this 😂 pic.twitter.com/K1Q9CjXRCq

— André 3K+3 Benjamin (@montycbenjamin) April 30, 2024

Haven’t felt LA hate a Canadian man like that since

*checks notes*

Jamal Murray

— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 30, 2024

Kendrick has me considering giving up my Canadian passport

— Katerina Lytras (@katerinalytras) April 30, 2024

Dot said this Drake and Sexyy Red https://t.co/WtyCIngbCp

— Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) April 30, 2024

FUCK ALL THAT PUSHING P, LET ME SEE YOU PUSHA T pic.twitter.com/i8aLxJ76fL

— Elsie not Elise 💿 (@ElsienotElisee) April 30, 2024

No one:

Kendrick when he left the studio after that diss track: pic.twitter.com/FOZS4fU4Kb

— tido bling (@its_tiidoo) April 30, 2024

Kendrick Lamar writing Euphoria pic.twitter.com/gGKzQKsgiD

— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 30, 2024

Kendrick dropping the Drake diss to distract everyone from the Lakers loss pic.twitter.com/ZJb0xaAJ6P

— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 30, 2024

kendrick used every different voice in his head to fully relay how much he hates drake lol the first time someone ever went JAMES MCAVOY IN SPLIT for a diss record pic.twitter.com/ZGSxzkhHCO

— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 30, 2024

Kendrick did the same thing that Jay did when he dissed Nas by saying that he created his life in his notepad – but everyone knew that was an exaggeration for the point of the attack. Except this time with Drake, it's obvious that it's entirely true, and far more effective.

— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 30, 2024

Kendrick done ruined my day. I’m in meetings not paying attention to a single word anyone is saying cause I’m dissecting the song in my head. 😂😭

— Chery Seinfeld (@carlchery) April 30, 2024

ok, euphoria isn't the most digestible thing i've ever heard. it's super duper dense, which can make it hard to listen to. i get that.

but my goodness, there are so many body punches in that. i mean OOF after OOF after OOF.

kendrick HATES that man.

— bomani (@bomani_jones) April 30, 2024

I actually respect it though. At least Kendrick admitted he don’t have no good reason to like Drake besides he just a hater. If only more people would do this in general and sooner

— The Megan (@MegYuup) April 30, 2024

Kendrick said he on this type of time on Euphoria: pic.twitter.com/dR4E6KYkCD

— AJ (@hueydynamite) April 30, 2024

J. Cole in the middle of the Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef minding his business 😭 pic.twitter.com/J7D8HIrE3a

— Redd (@ReddCinema) April 30, 2024

Drake when he listens to Kendrick’s diss on “euphoria”.. 😭 pic.twitter.com/pUViizMQzr

— Salt 🌟 (@fwsaltt) April 30, 2024

Me talking shit about Drake knowing damn well ima be bumping his next album pic.twitter.com/6DLXtp4guv

— JULI★N (@JUL7VN) April 30, 2024

I wanna see the group chat right now. https://t.co/wmCDuX2Dfw

— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) April 30, 2024
