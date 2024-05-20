Adele Wants a Daughter With Rich Paul: ‘She’s Going to Put Me in My Place All the Time’

Adele is starting to feel some baby fever with her partner of three years, Rich Paul.

Last Friday (May 17), the British vocalist held her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, where, at the 22-mark of the video below, she took part in a gender reveal for two concert attendees. After revealing that the expectant parents were having a girl, Adele shared that she wanted a daughter of her own with Paul.

She also cracked a joke about "baby-making music" around the 25-minute mark, and detailed her plans for having another child which would make her 11-year-old son, Angelo, an older sibling. The singer shares Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, whom she divorced in 2021.

"Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy," she said in the video.

Speaking about her hypothetical daughter, Adele continued, "I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world, and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well... She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?"