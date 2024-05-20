Adele Wants a Daughter With Rich Paul: ‘She’s Going to Put Me in My Place All the Time’

Adele is starting to feel some baby fever with her partner of three years, Rich Paul.
Last Friday (May 17), the British vocalist held her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, where, at the 22-mark of the video below, she took part in a gender reveal for two concert attendees. After revealing that the expectant parents were having a girl, Adele shared that she wanted a daughter of her own with Paul.
She also cracked a joke about "baby-making music" around the 25-minute mark, and detailed her plans for having another child which would make her 11-year-old son, Angelo, an older sibling. The singer shares Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, whom she divorced in 2021.
"Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy," she said in the video.
Speaking about her hypothetical daughter, Adele continued, "I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world, and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well... She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?"
Since Adele and Paul are both successful in their own right, with the latter being the highest-earning NBA agent, Adele also admitted that their child would be just as busy. "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, my daughter's going to be a bossy little queen, isn't she?" she asked the Las Vegas crowd.
With Adele telling her audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace last August that she wanted to "be a mom again soon" and Paul telling E News! in 2022 that he wanted to be a "more patient dad," the couple's first child together could be on the horizon. Paul has three kids, Reonna, Richie, and Zane, and also on Friday, Adele congratulated Reonna for graduating from Clark Atlanta University.
“It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend," she told the audience at the 9-minute mark. "Her name is Reonna. So, I love you, darling. Congratulations.”