Ye Weighs In on J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology: 'F*ck All That P*ssy Sh*t'

When LaBoy asked West if apologies are “allowed” in rap beef, Ye merely said, “I don’t know, man. I don't listen to J. Cole so I wouldn't even know. I just heard he had a song called ‘False Idols’ and somebody told me it's halfway about me.”

The song Ye is referring to is 2016's “False Prophets” where Cole expresses feelings of betrayal toward a Life of Pablo-era Kanye West:

There was a time when this n***a was my hero, maybe

That's the reason why his fall from grace is hard to take

'Cause I believed him when he said his shit was purer and he

The type of n***a swear he real but all around him's fake

The women, the dickriders, you know, the yes men

Nobody with the balls to say somethin' to contest him

So he grows out of control Into the person that he truly was all along, it's startin' to show

Long before the two had their falling out, Ye put Cole on “Looking for Trouble” as part of a G.O.O.D. Fridays drop in 2010. The track was also included on Cole’s Friday Night Lights mixtape as a bonus track, just one year before he dropped his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Elsewhere in the interview, which has trickled out in snippets, Ye played his remix of “Like That” where he takes shots at both Drake and Cole.

“Everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake—not excited, we was energized," Ye recalled of the atmosphere around creating the remix of the Hot 100 No. 1 hit.