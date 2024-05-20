Kid Rock Allegedly Yells Racial Slurs, Pulls Gun on Journalist in Drunken Tirade

Kid Rock is in some hot water yet again.
During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 53-year-old artist reportedly waved a gun in the journalist, David Peisner’s, face and repeatedly said the n-word. Peisner was at Kid Rock’s home, where he became more and more “belligerently” drunk during the course of their conversation.
“And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” Peisner wrote. Rock was reportedly "shouting" that he had guns “everywhere!”
In the preceding moments, Kid Rock’s commentary was already unhinged, including him denouncing immigrants. The conversation continued to devolve after the gun came out, with Rock saying the n-word, calling Peisner a “college snowflake,” and urging Peisner to “take a shot” at him.
Peisner’s attempts to leave prompted an argument and Kid Rock tried to get him to sleep at his mansion. The altercation started to get physical, with Peisner describing them as “chest to chest.” He continued, “[Kid Rock is] up in my face, but I think I can detect a sly smile creeping from the corner of his mouth.” But Rock eventually complied and drove Peisner to his car.
The strange remarks didn’t end there, with Rock reportedly saying, “'Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.'”
Kid Rock’s mansion is also modeled after the White House. Rock has long been a fan of one the presidential residence's former tenants, Donald Trump. Rock endorsed Trump back in 2016, becoming one of the first entertainment figures to lend a co-sign to the ex-president.
“I’m digging Donald Trump,” Rock told Rolling Stone in early 2016. “My feeling: Let the business guy run it like a business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit.”