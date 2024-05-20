Kid Rock Allegedly Yells Racial Slurs, Pulls Gun on Journalist in Drunken Tirade

Kid Rock is in some hot water yet again.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 53-year-old artist reportedly waved a gun in the journalist, David Peisner’s, face and repeatedly said the n-word. Peisner was at Kid Rock’s home, where he became more and more “belligerently” drunk during the course of their conversation.

“And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” Peisner wrote. Rock was reportedly "shouting" that he had guns “everywhere!”

In the preceding moments, Kid Rock’s commentary was already unhinged, including him denouncing immigrants. The conversation continued to devolve after the gun came out, with Rock saying the n-word, calling Peisner a “college snowflake,” and urging Peisner to “take a shot” at him.