Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married: 'Waking Up a Wife This Week'

Eminem is officially a father-in-law.
Over the weekend, his daughter, Hailie Jade, married her now-husband, Evan McClintock, at Battle Creek, Michigan venue Greencrest Manor. In pictures shared with TMZ, the rapper joined Jade, 28, for a daddy-daughter dance, wearing sunglasses and a black tuxedo that complimented attire worn by the bridesmaids and groomsmen.
After seven years of dating, McClintock officially popped the question in 2023, as seen in a photo carousel posted by Jade to celebrate the engagement.
Jade followed up the day after the wedding with some candids taken at the union, writing, "Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍."
She continued, "We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍."
Jade could potentially have a wedding recap on her podcast, Just a Little Shady, where she also introduced McClintock last year shortly after their engagement.
Eminem walked his adopted daughter, Alaina, down the aisle when she got married last June, and Jade was one of the bridesmaids.