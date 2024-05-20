Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married: 'Waking Up a Wife This Week'

Eminem is officially a father-in-law.

Over the weekend, his daughter, Hailie Jade, married her now-husband, Evan McClintock, at Battle Creek, Michigan venue Greencrest Manor. In pictures shared with TMZ, the rapper joined Jade, 28, for a daddy-daughter dance, wearing sunglasses and a black tuxedo that complimented attire worn by the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

After seven years of dating, McClintock officially popped the question in 2023, as seen in a photo carousel posted by Jade to celebrate the engagement.

Jade followed up the day after the wedding with some candids taken at the union, writing, "Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍⁣."

She continued, "We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍."