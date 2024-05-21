A day after Cassie's case was filed, the two came to an agreement and settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

Following undeniable video proof of domestic violence and a high-profile lawsuit (with several others underway), why didn't Diddy apologize to Cassie by name in the video?

According to TMZ, neither party can say the other's name publicly thanks to a very strict NDA. This is reportedly why Cassie has remained silent on social media. Diddy's attorneys had to make sure his apology video, which was allegedly his idea, was in compliance with the settlement.

That doesn't mean Cassie's husband can't say anything though. The day the footage leaked, Alex Fine, who's been married to the singer since 2019, made a post saying "men who hit women aren't men."