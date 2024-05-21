Lil Scrappy is calling out Diddy after watching the recently released video of the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016.

On Monday, the 40-year-old Atlanta rapper hopped on social media to rip apart Diddy for his actions in a profanity-laced post.

"If that n***a Diddy walked past me right now, I'd take the fade with him. Just 'cause. ... I don't care about no apology and all that."

Scrappy added, "The way he did shawty, that was foul. That was some real bitch shit. And you could tell he was doing that shit for a long time, 'cause she was frantic."