Lil Scrappy is calling out Diddy after watching the recently released video of the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016.
On Monday, the 40-year-old Atlanta rapper hopped on social media to rip apart Diddy for his actions in a profanity-laced post.
"If that n***a Diddy walked past me right now, I'd take the fade with him. Just 'cause. ... I don't care about no apology and all that."
Scrappy added, "The way he did shawty, that was foul. That was some real bitch shit. And you could tell he was doing that shit for a long time, 'cause she was frantic."
Scrappy's comments arrive days after CNN released surveillance footage of 54-year-old Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie, 27, in a hotel hallway eight years ago. The Bad Boy Records boss currently faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.
On Sunday, Diddy responded to the video in an Instagram post.
“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” Diddy said. “I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now.”