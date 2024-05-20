Azealia Banks Keeps Coming for Kendrick Lamar, Asks Why He Never Told 6ix9ine Not to Use N-Word

On Lamar’s song “Euphoria,” he blasts Drizzy for using the N-word in his music. “I even hate when you say the word ‘n***a,’ but that's just me, I guess/Some shit just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep, I guess,” Dot raps. In he closing lines, he sings, "We don't wanna hear you say n***a no more."

Drake came back on his "Family Matters" diss by opening, "'N***a,' I said it, I know that you mad."

Kendrick also drew parallels between the 6 God and 6ix9ine on the song “They Not Like Us,” rapping on the bridge, “Freaky-ass n***a, he a 69 God.”

While the phrase “69 God” works a lot of ways, one of them appears to point to 69, who pled guilty to one count of using a child in a sexual performance in a case dating back to 2015. Tekashi has also viewed by many as a snitch after testifying against members of his former crew, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a racketeering and firearms case.

6ix9ine—who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent—also often uses the N-word in his music, including his debut single, 2017’s “Gummo.”

A week ago, Banks cast doubt on Kendrick's claims about Drake and said Kendrick's disses were born out of “short man short dick insecurities.” Prior to that she called Lamar a “small, fake gangsta nepo [baby]” and declared “Drake won” the beef.