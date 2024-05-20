Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Diddy Apology Video, Says He 'Did Not Apologize to Cassie'

Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day has a huge problem with Diddy's "apology" video: he didn't directly mention his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

On Friday (May 17), CNN released 2016 footage of the Bad Boy Records founder viciously assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City. Two days after the video surfaced, Diddy explained in an Instagram clip that he "had to ask God for his mercy and grace" following the incident.

"I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry," he said toward the end the video.