Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Diddy Apology Video, Says He 'Did Not Apologize to Cassie'

Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day has a huge problem with Diddy's "apology" video: he didn't directly mention his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.
On Friday (May 17), CNN released 2016 footage of the Bad Boy Records founder viciously assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City. Two days after the video surfaced, Diddy explained in an Instagram clip that he "had to ask God for his mercy and grace" following the incident.
"I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry," he said toward the end the video.
While Ventura's lawyer labeled the "apology" as "pathetic," O'Day also found it disingenuous. She referenced Diddy's past statement about his accusers seeking "a quick payday" on X, formerly Twitter.
"Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did," O'Day wrote. "He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it."
Shortly after the hotel footage was released, O'Day shared it on X, writing, "the picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine."
O'Day has made various allegations towards Diddy since Danity Kane left Bad Boy Records in the late 2000s. She claimed that the Harlem native requested her to sign an NDA and offered a meager $330 in exchange for publishing rights.
Since Diddy posted his IG video in response to his "behavior" during the 2016 hotel assault of Cassie, several of his peers have let their disapproval of the entertainment mogul be known. Earlier this week, former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne denounced Diddy's violence against women and reiterated his support for the victims of the disgraced media mogul's alleged abuse.