Ye Says the 'Elimination of Drake' Has Everyone 'Excited' and 'Energized' While Talking “Like That” Remix

Ye says everyone is "excited" and "energized" about what he’s billing as "the elimination of Drake."
In case you somehow missed it, Ye recently rolled out a remix to Future and Metro Boomin's Kendrick Lamar-featuring We Don't Trust You hit "Like That," complete with an opening line about having "just fucked your bitch in a Sean John tank top." Speaking with Justin Laboy, Ye was asked to reveal how the remix came together, prompting a decidedly headlineable assessment from the Vultures 1 artist.
"Pluto called me," Ye said of how his take on "Like That" was assembled. "I went to the studio, laid that, and then we went through the creative process of adding the chords, called the Hooligans, called 'em out in London to get on the joint. Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited. We was energized."
In another clip from the interview, the full version of which is expected to be released soon, Ye refers to Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge as Drake’s "rich baby daddy." In his "Like That" remix, Ye tells Drake, a UMG artist, to "serve your master," like so:
Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a
You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?
Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as
Elaborating on that line in his conversation with Laboy, Ye made sure to make the "rich baby daddy" comparison multiple times. He also argued that Drake "signed his soul to the devil to not be cool with me" after the two initially seemed to be on good terms again circa their joint Free Larry Hoover Benefit event.
"Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal," Ye said. "He’s like, you know, 'Man, my daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. Drake has a rich baby named Lucian."
The "Summer Games" sequel denier, meanwhile, is currently fresh off the release of his own "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made" disses. Revisit both here and here, respectively.