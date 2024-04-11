Kendrick Lamar and ‘South Park’ Creators’ Live-Action Comedy Film Set for 2025

Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are celebrating the 100th birthday of the United States with a comedy flick.

According to Variety, the upcoming Paramount Pictures film will make its debut next Independence Day, July 4, 2025. The news was reportedly announced during Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation, where trailers for future Paramount films were shared.

While details for the untitled project are still under wraps, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins gave a promising tease. "This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks."

Co-produced by Lamar, Stone and Parker, in addition to Lamar's manager, Dave Free, the film is written by Vernon Chatman (The Shivering Truth, The Heart, She Holler). Per a previous synopsis, the film will center on Black man who works as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum. During his internship, the man learns that he is a descendent of enslaved people who were once owned by the ancestors of his white girlfriend.