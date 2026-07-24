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T-Pain in a floral suit poses on the red carpet at a BMI event, smiling and wearing sunglasses.
Music

T-Pain Perplexed by DoorDash Mistakenly Tagging Him in Multiple World Cup Posts: 'Are You All Okay?'

Whoever operates the DoorDash X account mistakenly used T-Pain's handle when referencing footballer Tim Payne.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Young Thug with a red wig and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a white tank top against a red-lit background.
Music

Young Thug Suggests He's Changing His Name 'ASAP' Because of Jeffrey Epstein

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper previously changed his name to "Sex" in 2018.

Joe Price86 days ago
Kid Cudi with a beard and short hair, wearing a studded leather jacket, smiling in front of a dark background.
Music

Kid Cudi on What to Expect From Rebel Ragers Tour Setlist: 'No Way I Can Do Every Banger I Have'

"I have 13 albums and only a certain amount of time in the show," Cudi told fans.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair in an orange dress poses at an event with a backdrop featuring handprints and logos.
Music

Aubrey O'Day in Awe of New 'Euphoria' Episode, Compares Viewing Experience to Watching Diddy Doc

"That was truly a piece of art," O'Day said of the 'Euphoria' wedding episode.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
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Kid Cudi wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie, standing in front of a wall with large arrows.
Music

Kid Cudi Rips Into Troll Who Called Him 'Washed Beyond Repair': 'I'm the Illest'

Cudi called out a troll on social media who called him "washed beyond repair."

Joe Price92 days ago
Xzibit wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey with the number 25, sunglasses, and a large chain necklace, stands in a stadium.
Music

Xzibit Shares Cryptic Post About 'More Than Likely' Dying Alone: 'I'm OK With That'

The post was quick to spur a 'Pimp My Ride' joke from Kenneth Blume.

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Three people are pictured: GloRilla with long black hair holding a bottle, Brandon Ingram in a Toronto Raptors jersey, and Sexyy Red with short blonde hair in a red outfit.
Music

Glorilla and Sexyy Red Refute Fake Screenshot Asking for Poly Relationship With Brandon Ingram

Both rappers shut down a post falsely claiming Sexyy asked to be “sister wives” with Glo.

Alex Ocho218 days ago
(L-R) Sherrone Moore and Diddy.
Sports

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore's Past Remark About Attending Diddy Gala Resurfaces

The comment has received renewed attention amid coverage of the former Michigan coach's recent firing and subsequent arrest.

Trace William Cowen225 days ago
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Tyler, the Creator wearing a striped hat and blue shirt, standing in front of a blurred, warm-toned background.
Music

What’s Happening With Tyler, the Creator and the D’Angelo Tribute Fallout?

Tyler's past tweets are under new scrutiny after critics said his Odd Future era normalized ignorance towards Black art among his fandom.

Alex Ocho278 days ago
Cardi B performing in casual attire on stage; Nicki Minaj in an elaborate gown at a formal event with photographers.
Music

Cardi B's 'What Happens Wit That Amex' Remark Resurfaces Amid Nicki Minaj's Theft Claims

"They're all going to jail," Nicki previously told fans after alleging that multiple people were using her Amex card without permission.

Trace William Cowen284 days ago
Cardi B in a sparkly jersey and Nicki Minaj in a pink outfit, both performing on stage.
Music

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef Explosively Reignited: Every Vicious Insult They’ve Said to Each Other

Here are all the posts the two rappers wrote to each other as they reignited their feud in nuclear fashion.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
Metro Boomin wearing glasses and a black New York Yankees cap, with a blurred background featuring warm colors.
Music

Metro Boomin on Importance of 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape: 'Time for Music to Get Back Regional'

"IF YOU STARTED LISTENING TO RAP MUSIC IN 2017 THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT," Metro said.

Trace William Cowen355 days ago
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Tyler, The Creator in a green outfit with cat-ear hairstyle and mask gestures while holding a microphone.
Music

Tyler, The Creator on 2022 Interview Clip Shared Without Context: 'These Pages Be Posting Old Stuff'

"Narratives will start," Tyler said when pointing out the clip in question actually stems from way back in 2022.

Trace William Cowen366 days ago
A man and woman are on a screen; she's covering her face, and he's looking surprised. TikTok and username overlay visible.
Music

Coldplay 'Affair' Couple Reacts: From 'Top 5 Whitest Things in History' to 'Real Black Mirror Sh*t'

A viral Coldplay show clip is being compared to 'Black Mirror.'

Trace William Cowen373 days ago

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