Featured
Why some Complex writers refuse to succumb to the new Ye album hype train.Jordan Rose
Chris Rock has been testing out new material about the Oscars slap ahead of his live Netflix special, and an 'Emancipation' joke has drawn swift criticism.Joe Price
Rihanna fans had much to celebrate on Sunday thanks to the arrival of the singer's long-anticipated Super Bowl performance. Here's what people are saying.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Netflix's ‘Love Is Sharing a Password’ Tweet Comes Back to Haunt Streamer as Crackdown Looms
Twitter users are mocking Netflix over the 2017 post as the streaming giant prepares to crack down on password sharing within the United States.Joshua Espinoza