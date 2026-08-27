Kanye West Shows Up to Support Lil Durk at Murder-for-Hire Trial

The artist formerly known as Kanye West showed up to support Lil Durk in court on Thursday (Aug. 27).

As previously reported, Durk, who, like Ye, is closely associated with Chicago, is currently in the midst of a murder-for-hire trial. In 2024, he was accused of conspiring with others in an attempt to murder Quando Rondo, though he has maintained his innocence in the case.

Footage was captured showing Ye leaving the courthouse on Thursday, which you can view below.