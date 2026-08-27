Music

Kanye West Shows Up to Support Lil Durk at Murder-for-Hire Trial

MGK previously made an appearance in support of Durk.

Ye wearing a headscarf with white patterns, sunglasses, and a white jacket, partially covering their face with their hand.
Image via Getty/Matthias Nareyek

The artist formerly known as Kanye West showed up to support Lil Durk in court on Thursday (Aug. 27).

As previously reported, Durk, who, like Ye, is closely associated with Chicago, is currently in the midst of a murder-for-hire trial. In 2024, he was accused of conspiring with others in an attempt to murder Quando Rondo, though he has maintained his innocence in the case.

Footage was captured showing Ye leaving the courthouse on Thursday, which you can view below.

Outside court, Ye was spotted holding up a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Free Durk,” which previously received a co-sign from Machine Gun Kelly, b.k.a. as mgk, who also made a public show of support for the Deep Thoughts artist this week.

In the days leading up to the trial, Durk’s legal team scored a significant legal victory, namely the severing of racketeering charges from the impending case. Shortly after, Durk’s lawyers argued that a then-unspecified text message should be excluded from the murder-for-hire trial, arguing, among other reasons, that the phone it originated from was “unlawfully seized.”

Durk and Ye, notably, have several collaborations to their name, including a joint appearance on Cardi B’s 2022 single “Hot Shit” and the title track to Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s first Vultures volume, released in 2023.

Back in 2021, Durk recreated a number of memorable Ye music videos in the video for his own track “Kanye Krazy,” directed by Cole Bennett.

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