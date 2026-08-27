Cardi B Hints at Seeing Maduka Okoye in the Future: ‘I Hope So’

Cardi B is speaking out about meeting Maduka Okoye. In a newly-published interview with Vogue Arabia, the rapper was asked about her experience at Paris Couture Week in July and Okoye, the 27-year-old Nigerian footballer, who seemingly caught her attention. “He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind,” said Cardi, 33. When asked by journalist Manuel Arnaut if fans will see “more” of him, Cardi answered with a giggle, “I hope so.”

Cardi and Okoye turned heads at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show for Paris Fashion Week in late July. According to Page Six, Okoye was photographed taking the rapper’s hand to bring her to her seat.

Later that month, the two were spotted having dinner together in Venice, Italy. Although Cardi did not directly respond to the headlines, she complained on Instagram about the amount of press coverage she was receiving. “I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears,” she said in a since-expired Instagram Story. “You know I got all the tea on these celebrities, I know who’s fucking who and what’s doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a fuck. “But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even piss in a motherfucking cup, bitch. You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the motherfucking drama.” In a separate post made to her Instagram broadcast channel, Cardi wrote, "No lie I feel like I'm being stalked ..on some princess Diana shit ..let me sit , let breath ,let me chill!! BACK UP!!!" she wrote on her Instagram broadcast channel.

Cardi addressed her fans directly in a X Spaces session when she caught wind of comments suggesting that she stay single. “I've been seeing some suggestions and y'all be like, ‘Oh, I want her to be single. I want her to be focused on herself. I want her to be this.’ Bitch, I'm not going to be single for the rest of my life,” Cardi said during the stream. “I was single throughout my whole [Little Miss Drama] tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything.” She continued, “But even me and my friends—even when we have a ball, we need some entertainment … Life is cool. Life is everything. But it's just like, all right, the pussy needs love too, okay?”

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