Puma has now unveiled its latest lifestyle running shoe created in partnership with designer Salehe Bembury.

The Salehe Bembury x Puma Velum 2 pictured here is the latest version of the duo’s running shoe line, introduced with the Velum 1 last September. The most noticeable difference from the latest variation of the Velum sneaker to the initial pair is that the brand’s signature formstripe has been omitted from the uppers, but the textile mesh and overlays remain intact. Co-branding is also present on the tongue and the heel counter, while Puma’s performance-based Nitrofoam cushioning returns for the midsole. It’s also worth mentioning that the outsole features ridges inspired by Bembury’s fingerprints.

The Salehe Bembury x Puma Velum 2 running shoe releases on Sept. 3 at Puma.com and at select retailers. Grab a closer look at the silhouette below.