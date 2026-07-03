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Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.

Shawn Setaro17 days ago
Twista.
Music

Twista Pleads Guilty to $440,000 Tax Debt, Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

The Chicago rap legend is in hot water after failing to pay income taxes from 2019 to 2023.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Noname
Music

Noname Announces 10-Year 'Telefone' Anniversary Tour

The Chicago rapper's debut mixtape includes features from Ravyn Lenae, Smino, and Saba, among others.

tara mahadevan32 days ago
Ye stands on a stage designed to look like Earth, with smoke effects and dramatic lighting.
Music

Kanye West to Perform at Chicago's Soldier Field in September

Ye has also added a San Antonio date to his 'Bully'-era run.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Hands holding a rolled-up diploma tied with a red ribbon, against a dark background.
Life

Chicago Graduate Says She Was Denied Diploma After Doing a Split on Stage

Chicago Tech Academy graduate Tyvion Campbell says her diploma was withheld after she performed a split on stage.

Helen Storms43 days ago
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A$AP Rocky in a pink suit and Rihanna in a sparkling gown with elaborate headpiece at a formal event, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Rihanna Pulls Up to Support ASAP Rocky at Opening Night of World Tour

The 'Don't Be Dumb'-supporting tour continues this Friday in Cleveland.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Tokischa performs with Major Lazer performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California.
Music

Tokischa Jokes About Festival Attendees' Lack of Energy: 'Why Y’all Even Coming?'

The rapper said she didn’t want to “shake ass by myself.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
Close-up of a smartphone screen displaying the OnlyFans logo in blue, with a finger hovering above.
Life

Sophie Rain Mourns Death of OnlyFans Owner Leo Radvinsky After Cancer Battle (UPDATED)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky," an OnlyFans spokesperson told Complex.

Trace William Cowen116 days ago
Aspen Kartier.
Pop Culture

Streamer and Rapper Aspen Kartier Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges

A video circulating online appears to show the social media personality abuse a dog.

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
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Yellow 'Crime Scene Do Not Cross' tape.
Pop Culture

Seven Children Charged for Viral Chicago Attack of Mother and Son

The situation is said to have been related to school bullying.

Trey Alston201 days ago
Fat Joe in a blue jacket and sunglasses, Young Buck in a black cap and shirt with "STAY FLY."
Music

Young Buck Jokes He’s ‘Finally’ Out of the Hospital After Fat Joe Claims His Crew Beat Him Up

The G-Unit alum joked that he was “expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 more decades.”

Trace William Cowen210 days ago
Ex-Chicago Police Chief Breaks Silence After Disturbing Body Camera Footage is Released
Life

Former Police Chief Carl Scott Breaks Silence After Disturbing Bodycam Footage Is Released

Former Robbins police chief Carl Scott addressed the July 2024 station assault after bodycam footage was released.

Bernadette Giacomazzo217 days ago
Reynaldo Guevara Helped Trigger $112M in Wrongful Conviction Payouts—and Still Walked Free
Life

Reynaldo Guevara Helped Trigger $112M in Wrongful Conviction Payouts — And Still Walked Free

The city of Chicago has paid out nearly $100 million so far, with legal experts estimating potential exposure reaching $2 billion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
Zoe Spencer and Chance the Rapper in livestream
Music

Zoe Spencer Reacts to Chance the Rapper Refusing to Share Phone Number: 'I'm Not Gonna Stalk You'

Chance told the streamer that she could connect with him on Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams234 days ago
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